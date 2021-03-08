Annual CB 13-Mile Run event attracts 67 runners

The Bluffs Track Club hosted 67 runners and walkers, ages 9-81, on a sunny, warm Saturday for the 48th-annual CB 13-Mile Run at Lake Manawa.

The event included three races — two-mile, 10-kilometer and the featured CB 13-Mile Run.

Todd Nott of Plattsmouth repeated as the overall men’s champion in the 13-mile race, finishing in 1:27:23. Teresa Bender of Papillion, Nebraska was the top woman finisher in 1:35:20.

In the 10K competition, Trevor Petersen of Council Bluffs was first in 43:27, while defending women’s champ Caryn Crocfer of Council Bluffs won another crown in 46:43.

Aaron Newton of Omaha was the overall two-mile winner, and Tyler Tingley of Council Bluffs was the top woman.

The Bluffs Track Club’s winter run series will conclude on Saturday, March 20 with 10K and two-mile races starting at 10 a.m. at Lake Manawa’s north shore. After that, the club will resume its winter races in December.

For more information, find Bluffs Track Club on Facebook, or call club president Pick Freeman at 712-328-3298.

Results