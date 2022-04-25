Area athletes qualify for state

Ten athletes and 13 relays from the Nonpareil area qualified for the Drake Relays which will take place on Thursday through Sunday in Des Moines at Drake Stadium.

Lewis Central junior Elise Thramer qualified in the shot put with the fifth-best throw of 130 feet, 7 inches. Senior Hunter Deyo qualified in the shot put and the Titans qualified both the boys and girls 400-meter relays.

Abraham Lincoln junior Abby LaSale qualified in the 400 hurdles and the Lynx also qualified their 400 relays for boys and girls.

St. Albert junior Brendan Monahan qualified in the 100.

Underwood is sending four athletes and four relays to Drake. Sophomore Alizabeth Jacobsen is going in the high jump, junior Jordyn Reimer will compete in the long jump, senior Carter Davis will run in the 110 hurdles and junior Thomas Huneke qualified in the shot put.

The Eagles also qualified both the boys and girls 400 relays and shuttle hurdle relays.

Glenwood senior Abby Hughes qualified in the 400 hurdles and the Rams are sending both their 400 relays.

Riverside girls 400 relay also qualified.

Treynor senior Todd Pedersen will compete in the 400 hurdles and the Cardinals are sending both their boys and girls 400 relay teams.

The high school portion of the Drake Relays will kick off with the boys discus at 4 p.m. on Thursday and wrap up with the boys 1600 relay at 4:54 p.m. on Saturday.