Area basketball wrap: Riverside and Tri-Center girls get first wins

Riverside girls basketball earned its first win of the season on Monday at Griswold after forcing 37 turnovers and limiting the Tigers to just 27 shots in a 38-27 victory.

The Bulldogs started the game on a 10-6 run through the first eight minutes of the game and started to pull away in the second quarter. By halftime, Riverside controlled a 23-10 lead.

Both teams scored seven in the third quarter, and Riverside held off a fourth-quarter rally by the Tigers.

Freshman Elly Henderson and junior Macy Woods led the Bulldogs with eight points each, sophomore Elysaa Amdor and sophomore Becca Cody scored six, freshman Sophia Taylor finished with five, senior Maddie Heiny tallied three and freshman Kylie Foutch added two.

Amdor also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, Taylor dished out three assists, and Woods swiped six steals.

Riverside was in action on Tuesday night at Underwood but the game ended after the print deadline.

Riverside 52, Griswold 17: Riverside boys basketball also found success on Monday at Griswold. The Bulldogs led 32-9 at halftime after shutting the Tigers out for the final eight minutes of the second half.

Riverside outscored Griswold 14-2 in the third quarter. Both teams scored six in the fourth.

Riverside hit 5 of 13 from behind the arc.

Sophomore Grady Jeppesen scored 19 points, junior Jon Alff added 10, sophomore Garrett Hough finished with eight, sophomore Mason McCready tallied five, junior Ayden Salais and Mikey Casson collected four, senior Rhett Bentley and sophomore Kyler Reiken finished with one each.

Casson grabbed seven rebounds, Salais dished out five assists, and Jeppesen swiped seven steals.

Riverside played Underwood on Tuesday night but the game ended after the print deadline.

Tri-Center 51, Mondamin West Harrison 26: Tri-Center girls basketball won its first game of the season on Monday at home against West Harrison after an explosive second half.

The Trojans led 7-4 after the first quarter and controlled a 17-12 lead at halftime. Tri-Center went on a 19-4 run during the third quarter to expand its lead to 36-16 and outscored the Hawkeyes 15-10 in the fourth quarter.

Individual stats were not available for the game.

Tri-Center is in action next at 6 p.m. on Friday at IKM-Manning.

West Harrison 74, Tri-Center 45: Tri-Center boys basketball struggled to slow down the offense of West Harrison on Monday night in Neola, allowing the Eagles to make 13 of 23 shots from behind the arc.

West Harrison led 24-12 after the first quarter, 46-22 at halftime and 64-28 after three quarters. Tri-Center tried to rally in the fourth and outscored West Harrison 17-10 over the final eight minutes, but it was too little too late.

Senior Jaxon Johnson, senior Jaxyn Valadez and sophomore Christian Dahir all scored a team-high eight points, junior Michael Turner finished with six, sophomore Isaac Wohlhuter tallied five, sophomore Matt Eikenberry scored four, sophomore Zach Murley finished with three, senior Cade Carman added two and junior Kent Elliot tallied one.

Valadez and Dahir grabbed five rebounds each, and Turner dished out five assists.

Tri-Center is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at IKM-Manning.