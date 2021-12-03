Area basketball wrap: Treynor wins opener

Treynor basketball trailed Sioux City Heelan by two points entering the fourth quarter but scored 19 points over the final eight minutes to win 50-46.
The Treynor Cardinals got off to a hot start and took a 15-8 lead in the first quarter and stretched the lead to 23-13 by halftime.
The Crusaders came alive in the third quarter, scoring 20 points to take the lead.
Sophomore Jace Tams led Treynor with 17 points, senior Thomas Schwartz added 13 and senior Devin Rucker scored nine.
Junior Ethan Dickerson hauled in seven rebounds and Schwartz dished out five assists.
Treynor was also in action on Friday night at Missouri Valley but the game ended after the print deadline.
East Mills 56, Riverside 51: Riverside boys basketball fell at East Mills on Thursday after its fourth-quarter rally fell just short. The Bulldogs lost 56-51.
East Mills took a 15-12 lead in the first quarter and led 29-22 by halftime. By the end of the third quarter, the Wolverines led 45-36.
Riverside made one last push and outscored East Mills 15-11 in the fourth but it was too little too late.
The Bulldogs shot 9 of 30 from behind the arc to stay alive, but went 0 of 3 from the free-throw line and were outrebounded 37-22.
Sophomore Grady Jeppesen led Riverside with 19 points, junior Aiden Bell added 13 and junior Ayden Salais scored eight.
Salais and Jeppesen each grabbed five rebounds, Bell dished out five assists, and Salais swiped four steals.
"I was proud of our team for how they battled back to take a lead in the first half, then battled back in the second half to have a couple of shots to tie it in the last minute," head coach Nick Kroon said. "I thought we had some guys really step up at different times to give us a spark to stay in the game and make it a fun contest. Moving forward, we have to find a way to keep other teams out of the lane, and get rebounds.
"We are a little undersized, so we must make up for it by keeping out of the lane and checking out all five of us. I definitely think we took a good step forward tonight though from Tuesday's loss at Avoca. East Mills has a really nice team, and will be a force in the Corner Conference, so it was good to compete with them, and have some chances at the end to tie it up."
Riverside is now 0-2 on the season. The Bulldogs played on Friday night at home against IKM-Manning but the game ended after the print deadline.
East Mills 60, Riverside 20: Riverside girls basketball struggled to find its offense in a loss on Thursday to East Mills, falling 60-25.
The Wolverines took a 20-6 lead in the first quarter and led 29-16 by halftime.
East Mills stretched the lead to 45-19 in the third and outscored Riverside 15-6 in the fourth.
The Bulldogs shot 16.1% from the field and shot 1 of 10 from behind the arc.
Riverside found success on the offensive glass, hauling in 21 offensive rebounds.
"I thought we learned more last night," head coach Mitch Rice said. "We are a very inexperienced team that has to figure out the speed of a varsity game and gel together on the court at the same time. I am proud of how hard we fought the entire game.
"We outrebounded both of our opponents and had more shot attempts as well. The ball will start going through the hoop as the nerves turn into confidence. We have a great group of girls and I am excited to watch them grow."
Freshman Elly Henderson scored a team-high eight points, sophomore Lydia Erickson scored four and sophomore Becca Cody added four.
Sophomore Elysaa Amdor and freshman Sophia Taylor each grabbed a team-high six rebounds and junior Macy Woods swiped six steals.
Riverside played on Friday night but the game ended after the print deadline.