Area basketball wrap: Treynor wins opener

Sophomore Grady Jeppesen led Riverside with 19 points, junior Aiden Bell added 13 and junior Ayden Salais scored eight.

Salais and Jeppesen each grabbed five rebounds, Bell dished out five assists, and Salais swiped four steals.

"I was proud of our team for how they battled back to take a lead in the first half, then battled back in the second half to have a couple of shots to tie it in the last minute," head coach Nick Kroon said. "I thought we had some guys really step up at different times to give us a spark to stay in the game and make it a fun contest. Moving forward, we have to find a way to keep other teams out of the lane, and get rebounds.

"We are a little undersized, so we must make up for it by keeping out of the lane and checking out all five of us. I definitely think we took a good step forward tonight though from Tuesday's loss at Avoca. East Mills has a really nice team, and will be a force in the Corner Conference, so it was good to compete with them, and have some chances at the end to tie it up."

Riverside is now 0-2 on the season. The Bulldogs played on Friday night at home against IKM-Manning but the game ended after the print deadline.