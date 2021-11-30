Area Basketball Wrap: Underwood downs Shenandoah

Underwood boys basketball started the season with a win on Monday at Shenandoah winning 66-25 after dominating the battle in the paint. The Eagles outrebounded the Mustangs 49-28.
Jack Vanfossan was a big part of the success downlow with 10 rebounds. Mason Boothby grabbed eight boards and scored a team-high 16 points.
“Happy with how our entire team played tonight, we were able to get up and down the court with good pace and shared the ball really well,” head coach Brad Blum said.
Underwood led 16-10 after the first quarter and went on a run in the second to capture a 36-20 lead by halftime.
Underwood’s defense locked down in the second half and only allowed five points.
The Eagles outscored the Mustangs 15-3 in the third and 15-2 in the fourth.
Josh Ravlin scored 13, Bryce Patten added eight and Alex Ravlin totaled eight. Four different players dished out three assists for Underwood.
Underwood was also in action against IKM-Manning on Tuesday night but the game ended after the print deadline.
Fillies edge Eagles Underwood girls basketball started their season with a 45-44 loss on the road to Shenandoah after a half-court heave at the buzzer fell short.
The Fillies started off hot and took a 12-5 lead to start the game but the Eagles fought back and tied the game at 21-21 by the end of the first half.
Underwood started the second half on a 6-0 run but Shenandoah battled back to cut the lead to 33-31 by the end of the third quarter.
Underwood held a 37-36 lead with five minutes left in the game but the Fillies went on a 5-1 run after a corner 3 to take a 41-38 lead with under three minutes left in the game.
The Eagles closed the game to 43-41 with under a minute to go. Underwood hit one more three pointer in the final 40 second but Shenandoah closed the game out from the line.
Alizabeth Jacobsen led the Eagles in rebounds with six, Aliyah Humphrey dished out a team-high three assists and scored 12 points. Jacobsen netted nine points.
Underwood also played IKM-Manning on Tuesday night.
Treynor falls to HarlanTreynor girls basketball opened the season with a 47-25 win over Thomas Jefferson last week, but couldn’t carry the momentum over into Monday’s 48-43 loss at Harlan.
Treynor led 19-17 at halftime but was outscored 17-10 in the third quarter and never recovered. Both teams scored 15 in the fourth quarter.
“The team got down double digits twice and fought back twice but just couldn’t get over the top,” Treynor head coach Joe Chapman said. “Great learning opportunity for us.”