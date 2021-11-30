Area Basketball Wrap: Underwood downs Shenandoah

The Fillies started off hot and took a 12-5 lead to start the game but the Eagles fought back and tied the game at 21-21 by the end of the first half.

Underwood started the second half on a 6-0 run but Shenandoah battled back to cut the lead to 33-31 by the end of the third quarter.

Underwood held a 37-36 lead with five minutes left in the game but the Fillies went on a 5-1 run after a corner 3 to take a 41-38 lead with under three minutes left in the game.

The Eagles closed the game to 43-41 with under a minute to go. Underwood hit one more three pointer in the final 40 second but Shenandoah closed the game out from the line.

Alizabeth Jacobsen led the Eagles in rebounds with six, Aliyah Humphrey dished out a team-high three assists and scored 12 points. Jacobsen netted nine points.

Underwood also played IKM-Manning on Tuesday night.

Treynor falls to HarlanTreynor girls basketball opened the season with a 47-25 win over Thomas Jefferson last week, but couldn’t carry the momentum over into Monday’s 48-43 loss at Harlan.

Treynor led 19-17 at halftime but was outscored 17-10 in the third quarter and never recovered. Both teams scored 15 in the fourth quarter.