Area Football Wrap: No. 4 Riverside stays unbeaten

Class A No. 4 Riverside football held off a second-half rally from Mount Ayr in Friday night’s home game to stay unbeaten in a 29-26 victory.

The Bulldogs led 29-6 at halftime but the Raiders scored 20 points to close the gap.

Senior quarterback Austin Kremkoski completed 11 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns and senior running back Rhett Bentley rushed for 128 yards on 23 carries.

Junior receiver Hayden Hensley had 101 yards and a touchdown on two catches and senior Nolan Moore had 36 yards and two touchdowns on three catches. Sophomore Grady Jeppesen also hauled in a 75-yard touchdown reception.

Junior Brody Zimmerman led Riverside in tackets with 11.5, including two for a loss.

Riverside is in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at home against Sidney.

Mount Ayr (1-2) 0 6 14 6 26 Riverside (3-0) 14 15 0 0 29

Southwest Valley 14, AHSTW 12: AHSTW lost its second game in a row on Friday at home.

Both teams scored two touchdowns, but the Wolves were successful on both point after attempts and AHSTW was denied for the 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter.