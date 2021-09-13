Area Football Wrap: No. 4 Riverside stays unbeaten

Class A No. 4 Riverside football held off a second-half rally from Mount Ayr in Friday night’s home game to stay unbeaten in a 29-26 victory.
The Bulldogs led 29-6 at halftime but the Raiders scored 20 points to close the gap.
Senior quarterback Austin Kremkoski completed 11 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns and senior running back Rhett Bentley rushed for 128 yards on 23 carries.
Junior receiver Hayden Hensley had 101 yards and a touchdown on two catches and senior Nolan Moore had 36 yards and two touchdowns on three catches. Sophomore Grady Jeppesen also hauled in a 75-yard touchdown reception.
Junior Brody Zimmerman led Riverside in tackets with 11.5, including two for a loss.
Riverside is in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at home against Sidney.
Mount Ayr (1-2) 0 6 14 6 26 Riverside (3-0) 14 15 0 0 29
Southwest Valley 14, AHSTW 12: AHSTW lost its second game in a row on Friday at home.
Both teams scored two touchdowns, but the Wolves were successful on both point after attempts and AHSTW was denied for the 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter.
AHSTW is in action next at 7 p.m on Friday at Mount Ayr.
Southwest Valley (2-1) 7 0 7 0 14 AHSTW (1-2) 0 6 0 6 12
Treynor 20, Clarinda 13 (OT): Treynor junior Jaxon Schumacher scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime of Friday’s home game.
Schumacher finished the game with 67 yards on 13 carries and a score.
The Cardinals had three rushing touchdowns with Kaden Miller and Kyle Moss both finding the endzone as well.
Junior Kyle Moss led Treynor in tackles and senior Owen Mieska and Payton Chapman both intercepted passes. Junior Kayden Dirks threw for 93 yards and rushed for 73.
Treynor is in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at West Monona.
Clarinda (0-3) 0 7 0 6 0 13 Treynor (2-1) 7 6 0 0 7 20
Tri-Center 56, Missouri Valley 24: Tri-Center scored 48 points in the first half of Friday’s road game en route to the blowout victory.
Senior Brecken Freeberg rushed for 236 yards and five touchdowns on 24 carries. He also caught three passes for 45 yards and a score, led the team in tackles with six and recovered a fumble.
Junior quarterback Michael Turner passed for 133 yards and two touchdowns on nine completions and rushed for 44 yards and a score.