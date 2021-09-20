Area Football Wrap: Underwood runs past East Sac County

Class 1A No. 2 Underwood football led East Sac County 56-0 at halftime of Friday's home game en route to a 62-13 victory.
The Eagles held the Raiders to just 79 yards through the air and 26 rushing yards. They also intercepted two passes. Seniors Scott Pearson and Collin Brandt were responsible for the interceptions.
The win improves Underwood's record to 4-0, and the Eagles are now 5-1 against the Raiders since 2016 and have won the last four meetings.
Underwood is in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at MCAOCOU.
East Sac County (0-4) 0 0 0 13 -- 13
Underwood (4-0) 27 29 6 0 -- 62
Class A No. 4 Riverside 24, Sidney 0: Riverside held Sidney to under 100 yards and scored 21 points in the second half to pull away in Friday's home game.
Riverside's offense clicked on all cylinders with nearly 500 yards of total offense.
Senior quarterback Austin Kremkoski completed 15 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown and senior running back Rhett Bentley rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.
Senior Jace Rose hauled in five catches for 44 yards, sophomore Grady Jeppesen caught four passes for 77 yards, and Bentley hauled in a 21-yard touchdown completion.
Junior Brody Zimmerman led the Bulldogs in tackles with 5.5, junior Wyatt Forsythe recorded a sack, and junior Ayden Salais and senior Nolan Moore intercepted passes.
Riverside is now 4-0 on the season. The Bulldogs are in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at AHSTW.
Sidney (1-3) 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Riverside (4-0) 3 0 7 14 -- 24
Treynor 63, West Monona 21: Treynor junior Kayden Dirks passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two more in a road victory on Friday night.
Dirks completed five passes for 142 yards and rushed for 57 yards on four carries, helping Treynor to a 42-0 lead at halftime.
Treynor is now 3-1 on the season.
Junior Jaxon Schumacher ran for 91 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, and sophomore Aaron Ehmke rushed for a score on his only carry.
Ehmke also passed for a 63-yard touchdown on one passing attempt.
Senior Todd Pedersen caught three passes for 141 yards and two scores, and sophomore Karson Elwood caught a 43-yard pass for a touchdown.
Treynor is in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at East Sac County.
Treynor (3-1) 21 21 14 7 -- 63
West Monona (0-4) 0 6 7 8 - 21
Class 3A No. 1 Harlan 41, Glenwood 13: Glenwood moved the ball against Harlan in Friday's home game but struggled to find the endzone. Junior quarterback Tate Mayberry scored the Rams' only two scores on the ground.
Mayberry also completed five passes for 96 yards and rushed for 30 yards on 13 carries.
Junior C.J. Carter rushed for 54 yards on eight carries, and junior Cody Krause caught two catches for 70 yards.
Senior Nolan Little led the Rams in tackles with 6.5
Harlan (4-0) 14 17 10 0 -- 41
Glenwood (2-2) 0 6 0 7 -- 13
Class A No. 6 Logan-Magnolia 26, Tri-Center 14: Logan-Magnolia rushed for 367 yards and four touchdowns on Friday in Neola for the win.
Tri-Center drops to 2-2 with the loss.
Tri-Center junior Michael Turner passed for 21 yards on five completions and ran for 68 yards on 12 carries.
Senior Brecken Freeberg rushed for 60 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Senior Jaxyn Valadez intercepted one pass.
Tri-Center will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at IKM-Manning.
Logan-Magnolia (3-1) 8 6 6 6 -- 26
Tri-Center (2-2) 7 0 7 0 -- 14
Mount Ayr 25, AHSTW 6: AHSTW and Mount Ayr battled in a defensive showdown for much of Friday night's game in Mount Ayr.
Mount Ayr finally its offense in the scored half and scored 25 points to take the win.
AHSTW drops to 1-3 with the loss. No stats were available for the Vikings.
AHSTW will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at home against Riverside.
AHSTW (1-3) 0 0 6 0 -- 6
Mount Ayr (2-2) 0 0 18 7 -- 25