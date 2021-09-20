Area Football Wrap: Underwood runs past East Sac County

Class 1A No. 2 Underwood football led East Sac County 56-0 at halftime of Friday's home game en route to a 62-13 victory.

The Eagles held the Raiders to just 79 yards through the air and 26 rushing yards. They also intercepted two passes. Seniors Scott Pearson and Collin Brandt were responsible for the interceptions.

The win improves Underwood's record to 4-0, and the Eagles are now 5-1 against the Raiders since 2016 and have won the last four meetings.

Underwood is in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at MCAOCOU.

East Sac County (0-4) 0 0 0 13 -- 13

Underwood (4-0) 27 29 6 0 -- 62

Class A No. 4 Riverside 24, Sidney 0: Riverside held Sidney to under 100 yards and scored 21 points in the second half to pull away in Friday's home game.

Riverside's offense clicked on all cylinders with nearly 500 yards of total offense.

Senior quarterback Austin Kremkoski completed 15 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown and senior running back Rhett Bentley rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.