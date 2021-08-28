 Skip to main content
Area football wrap
Area football wrap

Underwood 50, Tri-Center 14: Underwood senior Joey Anderson rushed for three touchdowns to propel the Eagles to a week one victory at home. He finished the game with 137 yards and junior quarterback Alex Ravlin threw for 214 yards. 

Glenwood 38, Atlantic 0: Glenwood scored 21 third-quarter points to run away from Atlantic on the road. The Rams rushed for five touchdowns including two from junior Tate Mayberry and two from senior Brock Sell. 

AHSTW 20, IKM-Manning 16: IKM-Manning trialled by nine points entering the fourth quarter, but scored 13 unanswered to earn the win on the road. 

Riverside 41, Red Oak 20: Riverside senior Rhett Bentley rushed for three touchdowns and 172 yards and senior quarterback Austin Kremkoski passed for 127 yards and two touchdowns in a home victory for the Bulldogs. 

