AREA PREP FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Class A No. 5 AHSTW 40, Logan-Magnolia
Class A No. 3 St. Moville Woodbury Central 36, Tri-Center 34 (OT)
Corning Southwest Valley 49, Riverside 21
Carroll Kuemper 42, Treynor 7
When former Abraham Lincoln High School cross country coaches Mick Freeman and Ron Lakatos wander along the revitalized running trail behind t…
Omaha Skutt softball player and University of Sioux Falls commit Paige Roessner was described as “a light on our team. Just somebody that was …
Tough competition and fast swims kept Lewis Central swimming sharp in a duel with West Des Moines Valley Thursday evening at home. It was the …
Shenandoah High School has canceled the remainder of its 2022 varsity football season, Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday.
Class 4A No. 1 Lewis Central football rolled to a 63-14 victory over Des Moines Hoover on Friday night on the road after scoring 49 points in …
Lewis Central junior Ethan Eichhorn placed fifth at the Fort Dodge Invite on Thursday, running the 5-kilometer course in 15 minutes, 31.8 seconds.
Mental mistakes are what St. Albert football head coach Jake Driver pointed to in a 43-3 loss to Mount Ayr at home on Friday night. The Falcon…
Dallas-Center Grimes defeated Thomas Jefferson 48-0 on Friday night in Council Bluffs, on a night that the Yellow Jackets honored their four s…
SEPTEMBER 30 Iowa Western def. Mineral Area College 3-0 (25-20, 27-25, 25-22)
Omaha Christian Academy swept Heartland on Monday in Omaha winning 25-13, 25-19, 25-18.
