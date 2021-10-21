Area runners dominate in Class 1A

The Class 1A state qualifying meet will be filled with plenty of local runners after multiple teams, and runners clinched their spot on Thursday at the state-qualifying meet in Corning.

On the boys' side, St. Albert qualified at a team after placing second, Heartland Christian freshman Nicholas Milner placed fourth individually to qualify, Riverside sophomore Mason McCready finished in 6th to clinch his ticket and Tri-Center junior Sean McGee came in eight to qualify.

St. Albert junior Colin Lillie won the race with a time of 16 minutes and 53 seconds on the 5-kilometer course.

The St. Albert girls also qualified for state, placing first in the meet, Tri-Center freshman Quincey Schneckloth placed fifth to qualify, Heartland Christian freshman Grace Steinmetz finished in 6th to earn a spot and Riverside senior Brenna Smith took seventh to punch her ticket.

St. Albert Reese Duncan won the meet with a time of 21:12.

Heartland Chrisitan head coach Sarah Steinmetz said she was proud of how her team ran and her two qualifiers.