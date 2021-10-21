Area runners dominate in Class 1A

The Class 1A state qualifying meet will be filled with plenty of local runners after multiple teams, and runners clinched their spot on Thursday at the state-qualifying meet in Corning.
On the boys' side, St. Albert qualified at a team after placing second, Heartland Christian freshman Nicholas Milner placed fourth individually to qualify, Riverside sophomore Mason McCready finished in 6th to clinch his ticket and Tri-Center junior Sean McGee came in eight to qualify.
St. Albert junior Colin Lillie won the race with a time of 16 minutes and 53 seconds on the 5-kilometer course.
The St. Albert girls also qualified for state, placing first in the meet, Tri-Center freshman Quincey Schneckloth placed fifth to qualify, Heartland Christian freshman Grace Steinmetz finished in 6th to earn a spot and Riverside senior Brenna Smith took seventh to punch her ticket.
St. Albert Reese Duncan won the meet with a time of 21:12.
Heartland Chrisitan head coach Sarah Steinmetz said she was proud of how her team ran and her two qualifiers.
"I am really proud of (our) runners. The entire team had a great season," she said. "It is exciting to have two runners make it to state. I always tell the team whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God, 1 Corinthians 10:31. So I think God for a great season. I am excited to see Nic and Grace run at state."
The Class 1A state championship meet is on Oct. 30 in Fort Dodge.
Boys Team Standings
1. Central Decatur - 37 - 2 3 6 12 20
2. St. Albert - 47 - 1 8 10 11 17
3. Tri-Center - 85 - 7 13 15 24 26
4. Riverside - 114 - 5 16 25 31 37
5. Heartland Christian - 140 - 4 22 36 38 40
6. Lamoni - 9 23 28 43 56
7. East Mills - 193 - 29 30 42 44 48
8. Diagonal - 212 - 32 39 45 47 49
9. Stanton - 215 - 27 33 46 54 55
Boys Individual Results
1. Colin Lillie, St. Albert - 16:53
2. William Gillis, Central Decatur - 17:17
3. Vincent Carcamo, Central Decatur - 17:33
4. Nicholas Milner, Heartland Christian - 17:38
5. Cole Jordenson, Sidney - 17:42
6. Mason McCready, Riverside - 17:44
7. Gunner Smith, Central Decatur - 17:49
8. Sean McGee, Tri-Center - 17:51
9. Hadyn Piskorski, St. Albert - 17:54
10. Tyson McDole, Lamoni - 17:59
11. Madelo Dang, St. Albert - 18:07
12. Adam Denny, St. Albert - 18:16
14. Michael Denning, Tri-Center - 18:54
16. Christian Dahir, Tri-Center - 19:08
17. Eric Duhachek, Riverside - 19:11
18. Owen Wise, St. Albert - 19:13
26. Gavin Anderson, Heartland Christian - 20:08
30. Drew Georgius, Tri-Center - 20:26
31. Caleb Stevens, Riverside - 20:28
32. Cole Meyer, Tri-Center - 20:30
39. Dalton Smith, Riverside - 20:51
42. Simeon Weers, Tri-Center - 20:58
44. Kyle McDonald, Tri-Center - 21:05
46. Max King, Heartland Christian - 21:38
47. Alex Weis, Riverside - 21:45
48. Brady Dingus, Heartland Christian - 21:47
53. Diego Huey, Heartland Christian - 22:10
56. Elijah Lewis, Heartland Christian - 23:07
71. Josiah Gray, Heartland Christian - 26:26
Girls Team Results
1. St. Albert - 29 - 1 2 3 6 17
2. Central Decatur - 46 - 4 7 8 12 15
3. Tri-Center - 63 - 5 10 11 16 21
4. Mount Ayr - 81 - 9 13 14 19 26
5. Southwest Valley - 132 - 22 25 27 28 30
Girls Individual Results
1. Reese Duncan, St. Albert - 21:12
2. Carly McKeever, St. Albert - 21:29
3. Tyler Tingley, St. Albert - 21:35
4. Harrisen Bevan, Central Decatur - 21:40
5. Quincey Schneckloth, Tri-Center - 21:45
6. Grace Steinmetz, Heartland Christian - 21:51
7. Becca Cody, Riverside - 21:58
8. Brenna Smith, St. Albert - 22:21
9. Hadley Bell, Central Decatur - 22:28
10. Aniston Jones, Central Decatur - 22:34
13. Kyla Corrin, Tri-Center - 23:18
14. Karis Corrin, Tri-Center - 23:23