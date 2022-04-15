 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER GRAPHIC

AREA SOCCER: Treynor defeats Creston, Glenwood blanks Atlantic, Tri-Center falls

Treynor boys soccer won its sixth game of the season on Thursday at home, defeating Creston 2-0. The Cardinals netted both goals in the second half. 

Sam Burmeister and Andrew Kellar were the two goal scorers and Brock Poland finished with an assist. 

The Cardinals recorded 25 shots, 12 of which were on goal. 

Treynor is now 6-1 and is on a four-game win streak. The Cardinals are in action next at 5:30 p.m. at home against Underwood. 

Glenwood girls soccer also achieved a shutout victory, defeating Atlantic 3-0 on the road on Thursday. 

The Rams held a 1-0 lead at halftime, before scoring two more in the second half. 

Nora Dougherty scored a pair of goals and dished out an assist. Molly Williams was responsible for the other goal. 

Glenwood is now 4-2 on the season and will be in action next at 5 p.m. on Monday at Thomas Jefferson. 

Tri-Center boys soccer did not have the same luck, falling 9-0 to West Central Valley. 

The Wildcats scored six in the first half and three in the second half. 

Tri-Center is now 1-3 on the season and will be in action next at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at AHSTW. 

Soccer graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection
BOYS SOCCER: Titans shutdown Rams

Lewis Central boys soccer's defense proved troublesome for Glenwood during Monday's game in Council Bluffs, leading the Titans to a 1-0 victory.

BOYS TENNIS: LC edges out AL

Lewis Central boys tennis defeated Abraham Lincoln 5-4 at home after winning three singles matches and two doubles matches.

GIRLS TENNIS: TJ wins tri

Thomas Jefferson girls tennis defeated Sioux City North and Sioux City West on Friday at home in a triangular.

