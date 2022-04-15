AREA SOCCER: Treynor defeats Creston, Glenwood blanks Atlantic, Tri-Center falls

Treynor boys soccer won its sixth game of the season on Thursday at home, defeating Creston 2-0. The Cardinals netted both goals in the second half.

Sam Burmeister and Andrew Kellar were the two goal scorers and Brock Poland finished with an assist.

The Cardinals recorded 25 shots, 12 of which were on goal.

Treynor is now 6-1 and is on a four-game win streak. The Cardinals are in action next at 5:30 p.m. at home against Underwood.

Glenwood girls soccer also achieved a shutout victory, defeating Atlantic 3-0 on the road on Thursday.

The Rams held a 1-0 lead at halftime, before scoring two more in the second half.

Nora Dougherty scored a pair of goals and dished out an assist. Molly Williams was responsible for the other goal.

Glenwood is now 4-2 on the season and will be in action next at 5 p.m. on Monday at Thomas Jefferson.

Tri-Center boys soccer did not have the same luck, falling 9-0 to West Central Valley.

The Wildcats scored six in the first half and three in the second half.

Tri-Center is now 1-3 on the season and will be in action next at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at AHSTW.