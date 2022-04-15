AREA TRACK: Treynor, Riverside, Underwood win trophies

Treynor wins Tri-Center Girls Invite

Treynor girls track took first place at the Tri-Center girls invite with 122.5 points, 10,5 more than runner-up Underwood.

St. Albert placed third with 91, Tri-Center finished sixth with 45, AHSTW finished 11th with seven and Heartland Christian placed 12th with six.

Underwood's Tieler won the 100-meter with a time of 13.38 seconds and the 200 with a 27.55, Alizabeth Jacobsen won the high jump by clearing 5 feet and Jordyn Reimer won the long jump with 16-2.25.

St. Albert's Carly McKeever won the 400 with a 1:05.48 and Reese Duncan won the 3000 with a 12:02.38.

Treynor's Clara Teigland won the 100 hurdles with a 17.66 and Jadyn Huisman won the shot put with a 35-2.5.

Tri-Center's Quincey Schneckloth won the 400 hurdles with a 1:10.54.

The Eagles won the 400 relay with a 53.13, the 1600 with a 4:29.32 and the shuttle hurdle relay with a 1:12.06.

Treynor won the 800 relay with a 1:53.90. Tri-Center won the 3200 relay with an 11:21.98. St. Albert won the sprint medley relay with a 2:00.35.

Riverside wins Fillie Relays

Riverside girls track won the Filli Relays in Shenandoah on Thursday, scoring 128 points. The Bulldogs scored 21 more than runner-up Shenandoah.

Veronica Andrusyshyn won the 100 with a 13.26 and the 100 hurdles with a 16.53, Izzy Bluml won the 200 with a 28.29, Carly Henderson won the 800 with a 2:39.07 and the 1500 with a 5:33.26, the 3200 relay team placed first with an 11:16.66 and the sprint medley claimed gold with a time of 1:59.61.

Carly Henderson led the Bulldogs with 24.50 points, Bluml scored 22.75 points, Andrusyshyn finished with 22.75 and Elly Henderson scored 20.50.

Underwood boys win home invite

Underwood boys track soared to a victory at its home invite on Thursday, scoring 56 more points than the runner-up.

The Eagles finished with 130 points, Treynor placed sixth with 54 points, Riverside came in eighth with 41 points, Heartland Christian took 11th with 20 points, Tri-Center came in 13th with 17 points and AHSTW placed 19th with three points.

Underwood's Chase Ryan won the 100 with an 11.64, Carter Davis won the 110 hurdles with a 16.22 and Thomas Huneke won the shot put with 52-2.

Heartland Christian's Nicholas Milner won the 1600 with a 5:03.41 and the 3200 with a 10:51.80.

Treynor won the 400 relay with a time of 44.46, the 800 relay with a 1:32.99.

Underwood won the 3200 relay with an 8:35.69, the shuttle hurdle relay with a 1:02.95, the sprint medley relay with a 1:39.02 and the distance medley relay with a 4:00.63.