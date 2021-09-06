 Skip to main content
Area Wrap: Underwood runs past Clarinda
Area Wrap: Underwood runs past Clarinda

 Underwood scored 21 points in the first quarter and never looked back in Friday's road victory.

The Eagles led 21-7 at halftime and scored 26 in the third quarter to seal the victory.

Junior quarterback Alex Ravlin passed for 274 yards and one touchdown and senior running back Joey Anderson rushed for 136 yards and five scores.

Tri-Center 14, Treynor 0: Tri-Center football held Treynor to 106 yards and forced one fumble, in a 14-0 win at home on Friday.

Tri-Center took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter and sealed the game with a touchdown and two-point conversion in the fourth.

Tri-Center junior quarterback Michael Turner passed for 102 yards and a touchdown and senior Brecken Freeberg recorded 24 tackles, nine tackles for a loss and four sacks.

Treynor senior Adley Drake recorded 10.5 tackles and one interception.

Indianola 52, Glenwood 16: Indianola scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters and intercepted three passes to win at Glenwood on Friday.

Junior quarterback Tate Mayberry passed for 110 yards and junior C.J. Carter scored one rushing touchdown.

Earlham 40, AHSTW 7: Earlham scored early and often in Friday's home game and led 33-0 at the end of the third quarter.

No stats were available on Varsity Bound for AHSTW.

