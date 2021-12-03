Area Wrestling Wrap up: Rams, Bulldogs, Eagles, Cardinal, Trojans, Vikings all see action

Glenwood and Riverside at Underwood Quad

Glenwood and Class 1A No. 4 Underwood wrestling added two more wins at a quadrangle in Underwood that featured Riverside and Atlantic.

Underwood defeated Riverside 66-18 and Atlantic 43-34. Glenwood defeated Underwood 41-39 and Riverside 56-12 but lost to Atlantic 45-31. Riverside dropped all three matches losing to Atlantic 60-21.

Underwood 120-pounder Blake Allen, Gable Porter at 132, Stevie Barn at 138 and Hagan Heistand at 145 all went undefeated for the Eagles.

"I thought that we competed pretty well for the first competition," Underwood head coach Joe Stephens said. "We definitely found some opportunities for improvement with everyone, but the overall fight and effort from all of the kids was a good sign. Had a few slip ups in a few matches that didn’t go our way.

"I’m not concerned about any of that at this point in the season, those things will work themselves out in the coming weeks. Those lessons need to be learned early so we can eliminate them when the stakes are a little higher. Also, when we get to full strength as far as lineup is concerned, we will be a better dual meet team as well."