Area Wrestling Wrap up:

Glenwood and Riverside at Underwood Quad
Glenwood and Class 1A No. 4 Underwood wrestling added two more wins at a quadrangle in Underwood that featured Riverside and Atlantic.
Underwood defeated Riverside 66-18 and Atlantic 43-34. Glenwood defeated Underwood 41-39 and Riverside 56-12 but lost to Atlantic 45-31. Riverside dropped all three matches losing to Atlantic 60-21.
Underwood 120-pounder Blake Allen, Gable Porter at 132, Stevie Barn at 138 and Hagan Heistand at 145 all went undefeated for the Eagles.
"I thought that we competed pretty well for the first competition," Underwood head coach Joe Stephens said. "We definitely found some opportunities for improvement with everyone, but the overall fight and effort from all of the kids was a good sign. Had a few slip ups in a few matches that didn’t go our way.
"I’m not concerned about any of that at this point in the season, those things will work themselves out in the coming weeks. Those lessons need to be learned early so we can eliminate them when the stakes are a little higher. Also, when we get to full strength as far as lineup is concerned, we will be a better dual meet team as well."
Four Glenwood wrestlers went undefeated - Vincent Mayberry at 113, Tate Mayberry at 160, CJ Carter at 195 and Trent Patton at 285.
"The Glenwood wrestlers wrestled hard last night," Glenwood head coach Tucker Weber said. "We beat Underwood to start our season. Trent Patton had a big win bumping up to heavyweight and beating the 1A No. 6 ranked wrestler. We had a couple close matches that didn't go our way against Riverside and Atlantic. Overall I think they wrestled hard and we will keep improving."
Riverside's Jace Rose at 126 and Nolan Moore at 152 also won all their matches.
"I thought as the night went on riverside wrestles battled and learned each match they wrestled," Riverside head coach Casey Conover said. "Nolan Moore and Jace Rose wrestled really tough and we’re great leaders for our younger wrestlers."
Underwood and Riverside are in action next at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invite. Glenwood is in action next at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Harlan Invite.
Treynor and Tri-Center at Denison-Schleswig Quad
Treynor wrestling added two more wins on Thursday in a quadrangle at Denison-Schleswig to improve to 4-1 on the season.
The Cardinals defeated Denison-Schleswig 45-36 and Tri-Center 45-30. The Cardinals did lose one dual, falling to Missouri Valley 51-24.
152-pounder Danny Kinsella, Caleb Iliff at 160, Kyle Moss at 170 and Daniel Gregory at heavyweight all went undefeated for Treynor.
"Again a great night of wrestling and excited about taking those opportunities," Treynor head coach Trey Stickler said. "Especially against teams like Mo Valley and Tri Center, that have high quality wrestlers. We seemed to be on par with our conditioning regime, but still need to continue to improve. Our guys are grinders and it shows. I'm stoked to continue to watch these guys grow and improve."
Tri-Center fell in its three matches, losing 42-41 to Denison-Schleswig and 66-15 to Missouri Valley.
106-pounder Brent Freeberg, Ethan Flaharty at 132, Brecken Freeberg at 195 and heavyweight Trace Conn went undefeated for the Trojans.
Treynor is in action next at 10 a.m. on Saturday at its home invitational. Tri-Center is in action next at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Omaha North Invite.
AHSTW hosts quad
AHSTW went 2-1 at a home quadrangle on Thursday, defeating Audubon 48-34 and Woodbine 71-3. The lone loss came to Class 1A No. 6 Logan-Magnolia 62-18.
138-pounder Hayden Fischer went 3-0 for the Vikings. He finished with one pinfall, one technical fall and a forfeit victory.
"It was nice to start the season out with a couple of team wins and we certainly had some good individual performance," AHSTW head coach Evan McCarthy said. "However. as our dual against Lo-Ma showed we have a lot of improvements to make up and down the lineup if we want to compete at a high level this season."
AHSTW is in action next at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Nodaway Valley Invite.