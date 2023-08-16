No other hitter in Council Bluffs exceeded the output of Avery Heller. The Lewis Central senior led the city with an average of .442 and led the Titans at the plate and as a leader.

Playing for the Titans for five years, it has truly been a really long journey for Heller, but one that has been “really, really rewarding.”

“It's been super fun. I've got to play with so many different levels of people just because (when) you start playing in eighth grade, you can play with the seniors. And we've had a lot of coaches, so it's just been fun getting to meet so many different people and just the whole ride and getting to start early and after I graduate. Playing for Lewis Central was fun.”

Being the All-City Player of the Year is a family tradition, as Heller’s aunt Kristine Pitz (then Heller) was the award in 1990.

“It really means a lot to me just because it's been a big goal of mine through like all five years of high school softball, so getting it my senior year feels really really rewarding especially since like I said, my aunt got it in ‘90 Christine pins or Christine cooler back then. And there's a lot of really good competitors I think in the city.

Titans head coach Laurie Kammard, who was only at the helm of the varsity team for this past season, saw the progression of Heller’s career from the reserves to now.

“I've known Avery all going up because I had been part of the reserve (team), but she's such a hard working kid,” Kammrad said. “You think about an ideal type of athlete where they not only come in and are incredibly selfless. She's all about her team. She knows that softball is bigger than just the game itself.”

In this past season exclusively, the Titans work on the mental game this year most benefited Heller.

“You kind of have to tell yourself that if you had a bad at bat, you have to be able to get back in the next one and tell yourself that you have to forget about that one, that this one could be a better one because nobody's going to care about your next game, how many at bats you struck out or how many bad pitches you had.

“So I think it really just helped me that I just tried to take every pitch as I could and pay attention to what the pitchers were throwing, especially if I noticed they're throwing changeups or anything, not letting that get to my head, just trying to live in the moment.”

For Kammrad, watching Heller excel in skill and coachability makes the head coach excited to honor the senior.

“She just has so incredibly matured over the season, not only in skill, like I mentioned, but also just within herself. So I'm just so excited for her,” Kammrad said.

The coachability is also what made Heller separate herself from the pack with her hitting, in spite of all the ebbs and flows that come with the day-to-day of batting.

“She was hot most days and I think a lot of it was her coachability, her willingness to trust the coaching that she was getting, I think putting in the hard work when she was doing reps in the cage.”

Outside of softball, Kammrad called Heller a “jack of all trades,” as the future Iowa State biology student – aiming to use her love of science and see where it takes her, potentially into animal sciences of human physiology – was part of the fine arts and finance departments, an All-State choir representative, while excelling academically as well.

“(Heller) always understood and expanded who she wanted to be into I think wholeheartedly everything she could, and that Lewis Central could give her. And then being such a great role model for not only the youth that we would bring into the program, or would come and do different community service things, but also just her team, she saw her team as her family.

“And when when the senior spoke when we lost against Creston at the very end, she was very emotional and just spoke so much about how Lewis Central and the softball program itself had given her so much and what a privilege it was to get to know all of these girls and how she will always be available to any of them. And I think that just encompasses what a great person Avery truly is.”

For Heller, involving herself in other activities was the “best thing” she could do as an athlete.

“I think it really helped just because it helps me balance my mindset. So I'm not just constantly thinking about what season I have ahead of me. So I can always think about oh, I'm going to be with these friends for these couple months, I'm going to be with these friends. And I think it was just a good relief for my body to use other muscles and just do other things, especially since I did show choir, like dancing is way different than trying to go hit a ball in a field.”

And when she spoke to the team after the defeat that would signal the end of her Titans career, she expressed her appreciation for everything her team did for her.

“It's really hard to leave your whole teammates behind and just end it right there because I wish we could have still been playing and just kept going. So it just really means a lot to me and I thanked them for everything that they did for me and just making my senior season so special, and that I would always be there for them.”