Balanced attack leads Reivers past Red Tails

NJCAA Division-I No. 2 Iowa Western volleyball had four players finished with double-digit kills at home against Division-II No. 12 Hawkeye Community College on Monday in a 3-1 (25-13, 21-25, 25-17, 25-13) victory.

Freshman Cherlin Antonio led the Reivers in kills with 14, sophomore Maike Bertens and sophomore Delaney Esterling added 11 each, and freshman Emma Prentice totaled 10.

The Reivers had a .303 hitting percentage in the third set and hit .333 in the fourth set.

Sophomore Yadhira Anchante paced Iowa Western with 51 assists, and Bertens served two aces.

Prentice led IWCC with 15 digs, and freshman Duru Ozkan finished with 14. Antonio blocked three shots at the net.

The win improved Iowa Western's record to 11-1 on the season.

Iowa Western will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Division-I No. 11 Indian Hills Community College.

Hawkeye CC (10-6) 13 25 17 13 -- 1

Iowa Western (11-1) 25 21 25 25 -- 3