 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Balanced attack leads Reivers past Red Tails
0 comments

Balanced attack leads Reivers past Red Tails

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
IWCC vs Mineral (Area Kohler) 5.JPG

Iowa Western’s Dayan Malave (13) and Delaney Esterling (15), a Lewis Central graduate, blocks Mineral Area’s Mikayla Johnson on April 2.

 DON KOHLER, IOWA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

NJCAA Division-I No. 2 Iowa Western volleyball had four players finished with double-digit kills at home against Division-II No. 12 Hawkeye Community College on Monday in a 3-1 (25-13, 21-25, 25-17, 25-13) victory.

Freshman Cherlin Antonio led the Reivers in kills with 14, sophomore Maike Bertens and sophomore Delaney Esterling added 11 each, and freshman Emma Prentice totaled 10.

The Reivers had a .303 hitting percentage in the third set and hit .333 in the fourth set.

Sophomore Yadhira Anchante paced Iowa Western with 51 assists, and Bertens served two aces.

Prentice led IWCC with 15 digs, and freshman Duru Ozkan finished with 14. Antonio blocked three shots at the net.

The win improved Iowa Western's record to 11-1 on the season.

Iowa Western will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Division-I No. 11 Indian Hills Community College.

Hawkeye CC (10-6) 13 25 17 13 -- 1

Iowa Western (11-1) 25 21 25 25 -- 3

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Who has the edge in the NL Wildcard race?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Falcons XC run away with win
Amateur

Falcons XC run away with win

  • Updated

St. Albert boys cross country ran away with a victory at the AHSTW invite on Tuesday in Avoca with three runners finishing in the top 10 of th…

Saintes sweep Panthers
Amateur

Saintes sweep Panthers

  • Updated

St. Albert volleyball swept Creston in Tuesday night’s home match, using effective serving to keep the Panthers on their heels.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert