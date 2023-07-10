University of Iowa left-handed starting pitcher Jared Simpson, formerly of Iowa Western and Missouri, was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the eighth round of the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft on Monday, July 10.

The Clinton, Ia., native began his collegiate career playing for the Reivers in 2019-20.

As a freshman, Simpson was named an NJCAA ICCAD All-Region First-Teamer, posting a 7-1 record with a 2.33 ERA in 54 innings pitched, winning the Northern District Title and finishing as runner-up in the JUCO World Series.

In his final season at Iowa Western, the southpaw made three starts, going 1-1 with a 8.68 ERA over 9 1/3 innings pitched.

Simpson made six appearances for Missouri in 2021, logging 6 2/3 innings with a 22.95 ERA.

Once he arrived at Iowa, Simpson began to settle in to a regular role, pitching in 13 games (one start) in 2022, logging 15 1/3 innings and a 4.11 ERA with a record of 0-1. Then for the 2023 regional final runner-up Hawkeyes, Simpson was 4-3 in 22 appearances (one start), pitching 42 2/3 innings with 64 strikeouts and a 6.54 ERA.

The Washington Nationals selected Simpson with the 225th overall pick in the eighth round of the MLB Draft on Monday.