Abraham Lincoln senior Zach Lincoln announced his commitment to Ellsworth Community College via a post on X late Wednesday night.

The Lynx infielder batted .290 in 2023, driving in 11 RBIs and hitting eight doubles, one triple and one home run. Lincoln's batting line (on-base percentage, slugging and on-base plus slugging) was .405/.395/.800.

Lincoln also stole 10 bases out of 13 attempts, and pitched 11.1 innings with 16 strikeouts and three earned runs (1.85 ERA).

"You are first class through and through, and your passion for the game is contagious!" wrote AL head coach Tyler Brietzke. "Couldn't be more excited for you, @zachlincoln_2!"

