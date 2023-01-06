BASKETBALL: AL boys host national No. 23 Bellevue West, Lynx girls drop close one to Thunderbirds

Be the first to know
Lewis Central senior Braylon Kammrad will have a lot of memories to look back on from his days playing quarterback for the Titans.
Thomas Jefferson rang in the new year with a pair of wins from their girls and boys basketball teams Monday night against Omaha Buena Vista.
Thomas Jefferson began 2023 with a dominant dual win over Omaha Concordia, 51-18, on Monday night in Council Bluffs.
NEOLA, Ia. – AHSTW dominated the mats at Tri-Center in a quad featuring Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Southwest Iowa on Tuesday night.
A big second half and a pair of school records set by Ashley Joens led No. 11 Iowa State to a 70-50 win over West Virginia on Wednesday night.
Texas Christian quarterback Max Duggan won't be the only Lewis Central graduate busy on Saturday night during the Heisman Ceremony.
Behind 24 points from sophomore guard Aleshia Jones, Iowa Western women held off a late rally for a 56-53 win over North Iowa Area CC on Wedne…
Carroll Kuemper 89, St. Albert 52: Kuemper jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter and never looked back during Tuesday’s game in Cou…
St. Albert announced Donnie Woods as the programs new head football coach on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
