 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Jennie Edmundson Sports Med

BASKETBALL: AL boys host national No. 23 Bellevue West, Lynx girls drop close one to Thunderbirds

  • Updated
  • 0

A look at the opening play as Abraham Lincoln of Council Bluffs host national No. 23 Bellevue West on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
010623-cbn-spo-al-bellevue-p1

Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (22), who will be playing at Creighton next season, puts a shot up during the first quarter against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Bellevue West, the national No. 23 and Nebraska's top team, defeated the Lynx 75-59.
010623-cbn-spo-al-bellevue-p2

Bellevue West's Danielle Coyer (55) defends as Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln's Jeena Carle (42) takes a shot during the second quarter on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. The Lynx couldn't sink a last-second three-pointer to tie, losing 54-57 to the Thunderbirds.
010623-cbn-spo-al-bellevue-p3

Bellevue West's Eldon Turner (10) draws an offensive foul as Abraham Lincoln's Jayden Calabro (11) topples to the floor during the first quarter on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
010623-cbn-spo-al-bellevue-p4

Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown (0) finds an open lane for a shot during the fourth quarter on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
010623-cbn-spo-al-bellevue-p5

Bellevue West head coach Doug Woodard argues a call during the second quarter on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
010623-cbn-spo-al-bellevue-p6

Bellevue West's Zhyael Dotzler (12) rushes in to defend as Abraham Lincoln's Emily Pomernackas (14) takes a three-point shot during the second quarter on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
010623-cbn-spo-al-bellevue-p7

Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson (12) and Abraham Lincoln's Etienne Higgins (10) fight for a rebound during the first quarter on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
010623-cbn-spo-al-bellevue-p8

Bellevue West's Kenzie Melcher (4) defends as Abraham Lincoln's Hutson Rau (12) drives the ball inside during the second quarter on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
010623-cbn-spo-al-bellevue-p9

Abraham Lincoln's Cole Arnold (2) rises up to shoot during the second quarter as the Lynx host Bellevue West on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
010623-cbn-spo-al-bellevue-p10

Abraham Lincoln head coach Chad Schaa communicates with his team from the sideline during the second quarter as the Lynx host Bellevue West on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
010623-cbn-spo-al-bellevue-p11

Bellevue West's Eldon Turner (10) draws an offensive foul as Abraham Lincoln's Jayden Calabro (11) topples to the floor during the first quarter on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
010623-cbn-spo-al-bellevue-p12

Bellevue West's Naomi White (25) defends as Abraham Lincoln's Aubrey Sandbothe (2) eyes the basket during the first quarter on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
010623-cbn-spo-al-bellevue-p13

Members of the Bellevue West bench react to a Thunderbird three-pointer during the second quarter on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
010623-cbn-spo-al-bellevue-p14

Bellevue West head coach Dane Bacon watches his team from the sideline during the second quarter on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
010623-cbn-spo-al-bellevue-p15

The Abraham Lincoln student section gets hyped up during the second quarter as the Lynx boys host national No. 23 Bellevue West on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
010623-cbn-spo-al-bellevue-p16

Abraham Lincoln's Megan Elam (3) shoots a free throw during the second quarter on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
010623-cbn-spo-al-bellevue-p18

Bellevue West's Danielle Coyer (55) defends as Abraham Lincoln's Aubrey Sandbothe (2) takes a shot during the second quarter on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
010623-cbn-spo-al-bellevue-p19

Abraham Lincoln's Mathok Mathok (25) pulls down a rebound during the first quarter on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
010623-cbn-spo-al-bellevue-p20

Abraham Lincoln's Jeena Carle (42) defends as Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown (0) puts a shot up during the fourth quarter on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
010623-cbn-spo-al-bellevue-p17

Bellevue West's Jacob Arop (1) and Abraham Lincoln's Mathok Mathok (25) compete for a rebound during the second quarter on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
010623-cbn-spo-al-bellevue-p18

Bellevue West's Danielle Coyer (55) defends as Abraham Lincoln's Aubrey Sandbothe (2) takes a shot during the second quarter on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
010623-cbn-spo-al-bellevue-p19

Abraham Lincoln's Mathok Mathok (25) pulls down a rebound during the first quarter on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
010623-cbn-spo-al-bellevue-p20

Abraham Lincoln's Jeena Carle (42) defends as Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown (0) puts a shot up during the fourth quarter on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
010623-cbn-spo-al-bellevue-p21

Bellevue West's Jacob Arop (1) and Abraham Lincoln's Cole Arnold (2) compete for a rebound during the second quarter on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
010623-cbn-spo-al-bellevue-p22

Bellevue West's Naomi White (25) defends as Abraham Lincoln's Jeena Carle (42) rises up to shoot during the second quarter on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
010623-cbn-spo-al-bellevue-p23

Abraham Lincoln's Cole Arnold (2) and Easton Klement, right, defend Bellevue West's Trey Perea, at left, during the first quarter on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
010623-cbn-spo-al-bellevue-p24

Bellevue West's Naomi White (25) and Zhyael Dotzler (12) defend as Abraham Lincoln's Jeena Carle (42) looks for an open teammate during the second quarter on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

US men's national soccer team hit with scandal after angry mom outs coach about old assault

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert