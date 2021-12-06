Basketball Wrap: Falcons throw block party

The Maroons of Dowling closed the deficit to 28-24 by halftime, but the Lynx exploded in the third quarter to score 24 and take a 52-36 lead.

Dowling tried to battle back in the fourth and outscored A.L. 18-13 in the final quarter, but it was too little too late.

Abraham Lincoln held Dowling to just 29.1% from the field on 16 of 55 shooting and 4 of 23 from behind the arc. The Maroons also committed 13 turnovers.

Abraham Lincoln improves to 2-0 with the win will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at LeMars.

Johnston 89, Glenwood 52: Class 5A No. 1 Johnston and Class 4A No. 1 Glenwood battled it out Saturday in Johnston, but the Dragons used a hot start to run away with the victory.

Johnston outscored Glenwood 21-4 in the first quarter and led 48-20 at halftime. The Dragons continued to roll in the second half and led 72-36 after the third. Johnston outscored Glenwood 17-16 in the final eight minutes.

The Dragons were hot from long range, making 16 of 32 from behind the arc.