Basketball Wrap: Falcons throw block party

St. Albert boys basketball dominated the paint in Friday's 71-55 home victory over Ankeny Christian, blocking 24 shots and outrebounding the Eagles 38-19.
Ankeny Christian hung with St. Albert for the first quarter and only trailed 16-14, but the Falcons found their rhythm in the second quarter to take a 39-27 lead by halftime.
That momentum rolled into the second half, and St. Albert stretched its lead to 62-37. The Eagles outscored the Falcons 18-9 in the final eight minutes, but it was too little, too late.
St. Albert also proved to be more efficient on offense shooting 27 of 47 from the field compared to 20 of 56 for Ankeny Christian. St. Albert also hit 9 of 22 from behind the act.
Senior Carter White led St. Albert with 20 points, junior Colin Lille scored 14, senior DJ Weilage added 13, and junior Chase Morton finished with 10.
Senior Alex Gast led all players with 10 rebounds, White wished out eight assists.
St. Albert is now 1-1 on the season and will be in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at home.
Abraham Lincoln 65, West Des Moines Dowling Catholic 54: Abraham Lincoln boys basketball jumped out to an early lead in Saturday's road game, starting on a 17-12 run.
The Maroons of Dowling closed the deficit to 28-24 by halftime, but the Lynx exploded in the third quarter to score 24 and take a 52-36 lead.
Dowling tried to battle back in the fourth and outscored A.L. 18-13 in the final quarter, but it was too little too late.
Abraham Lincoln held Dowling to just 29.1% from the field on 16 of 55 shooting and 4 of 23 from behind the arc. The Maroons also committed 13 turnovers.
Abraham Lincoln improves to 2-0 with the win will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at LeMars.
Johnston 89, Glenwood 52: Class 5A No. 1 Johnston and Class 4A No. 1 Glenwood battled it out Saturday in Johnston, but the Dragons used a hot start to run away with the victory.
Johnston outscored Glenwood 21-4 in the first quarter and led 48-20 at halftime. The Dragons continued to roll in the second half and led 72-36 after the third. Johnston outscored Glenwood 17-16 in the final eight minutes.
The Dragons were hot from long range, making 16 of 32 from behind the arc.
Glenwood junior Jenna Hopp led the Rams with 26 points, senior Abby Hughes and senior Brynlee Arnold added nine each, sophomore Danika Arnold scored six, and senior Kamryn Crough tallied two.
Hopp also hauled in a team-high five rebounds, and Hopp and Hughes dished out three assists apiece.
Glenwood is now 2-1 on the season and will be in action next at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Denison-Schleswig.
Iowa Western Men 82, Kirkwood 77: NJCAA Division II No. 6 Iowa Western men's basketball held off No. 11 Kirkwood in the second half at home on Saturday.
The Reivers led 43-27 after the first half, but the Eagles came out hot in the second half and outscored IWCC 50-39 in the final 20 minutes.
The win improves Iowa Western's record to 10-1 on the season.
Sean Black led all players with 31 points, Roland McCoy added 18, Jaden Flournoy tallied 10, Malik Brooks finished with eight, Dewayne Vass added seven and Robb Sanders collected six.
Vass also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.
Iowa Western is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at home against North Iowa Area Community College.
Kirkwood 77, Iowa Western 73: NJCAA Division II No. 9 Iowa Western women's basketball came close to knocking off No. 1 Kirkwood after trying the game with three minutes left at 71-71.
But the Reivers couldn't make a field goal in the last three minutes leading to the loss.
Kirkwood led 18-17 after the first quarter, 41-33 at halftime and 61-52 after three quarters.
Aleshia Jones led all played with 21 points, Ndidiamaka Ndukwe scored 12, Mary Delgado finished with 10 and Courtney Fields added 10.
E'Laiyah Heard and Shanae Suttles both grabbed five rebounds and Ruba Abo Hashesh dished out five assists.
The Reivers are bow 4-4 on the season and will be in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at home against North Iowa Area Community College.