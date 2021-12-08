Basketball wrap: Titans shock No. 2 Indians

Lewis Central girls basketball pulled off its biggest win of the season so far on Tuesday, upsetting Class 4A No. 2 Indianola at home, 38-35 in overtime.

The Indians of Indianola jumped out to an early 18-8 lead, but the Titans held them to just 17 points the final three quarters and overtime.

L.C. closed the gap to 22-17 by halftime and 36-32 by the end of the third. The Titans tied it up late in the fourth and almost won on a buzzer beater.

The Titans tied the game up on a layup from Elise Thramer.

Indianola hit a 3 to open OT, but didn’t score another field goal the rest of the way and the Titans closed the game out from the free throw line.

“I think we have to go with our defense,” Lewis Central head coach Dan Miller said. “... The girls have really bought into it and what we want to do. Our girls work extremely hard. They worked hard tonight and one of the things we really talked about was limiting them to one shot. I think we did a pretty good job of that.”

Lewis Central went 10 of 13 from the charity stripe, compared to just 5 of 11 for Indianola. L.C. also won the rebound battle 34-23.

Freshman Brooke Larsen led the Titans in scoring with 11 points, Lucy Scott and Thramer scored eight each, junior Kylee Brown finished with seven and junior Gracie Hays tallied four.

“Brooke really did a great job tonight of attacking the hoop and then she was able to find some of our other post players who did a great job of finishing around the basket,” Miller said.

Thramer grabbed nine rebounds and senior Jordan Petersen led all players with four assists.

Lewis Central is in action next at 6 p.m. on Friday at home against St. Albert.

Abraham Lincoln 61, LeMars 53: Abraham Lincoln senior Josh Dix scored 20 points for Abraham Lincoln boys basketball in a win over LeMars on the road on Tuesday.

He scored four in the first quarter, four in the second quarter, eight in the third and four in the fourth.

He wasn’t the only Lynx to find success on offense. A.L. led 21-12 after the first eight minute of the game and controlled a 38-29 lead at halftime.

Abraham Lincoln expanded its lead to 54-39 by the end of the third.

The Bulldogs tried to make a late comeback and outscored the Lynx 14-7 in the fourth but it was too little, too late.

Jamison Gruber scored 15 points, Jake Duffey finished with nien, Jaxson Jones added seven, junior Hunter Pearce collected five and JR Knauss scored five.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at Thomas Jefferson.

St. Albert 54, Creston 45: St. Albert girls basketball forced 24 turnovers in a 54-45 win over Creston at home on Tuesday.

“I thought we really clamped down in the second quarter to give us a seven,” head coach Dick Wettengel said. “That was a great defensive effort on our part. Creston just hung in their tough. They had some really solid post action. They present trouble for you in the paint and I just thought our girls did a good job pressuring on the outside making it tough for them to get it inside. I thought our bigs did a good job inside defending and rebounding.”

The Saintes took a 24-17 lead before the end of the first half after limiting the Panthers to just four points in the second quarter.

Creston cut the deficit to 34-29 in the third but St. Albert outscored Creston 20-14 in the final eight minutes to clinch the win.

The Panthers closed within one possession with around five minutes left in the game but St. Albert pulled away and hit some free throws to earn the win.

Ella Klusman scored 14 points, dished out three assists and swiped five steals. Pearl Reisz added 12 points and grabbed four assists, Katelyn Hendricks scored nine points off the bench and Missy Evezic recorded a double-double by scoring 11 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

St. Albert is in action next at 6 p.m. on Friday at Lewis Central.

St. Albert 54, Creston 52 (OT): St. Albert boys basketball needed an extra period but earned thee overtime win at home.

The teams were tied at 29-29 at halftime and neither team gained separation in the second half.

Creston led by one point with 37 seconds left but a layup by Colin Lillie with less than five seconds left in regulation forced overtime.

The Falcons slowly pulled away over the five minutes and led by three points with 10 seconds to go. Creston edged one point closer but St. Albert held on for the win.

St. Albert is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Lewis Central.

LeMars 45, Abraham Lincoln 31: Abraham Lincoln girls basketball was held scoreless in the second quarter and never recovered in Tuesday’s road game loss at LeMars.

The A.L. Lynx only trailed 11-10 after the first quarter but were behind 26-10 by halftime.

Abraham Lincoln tried to rally and only trailed 30-20 after the third but were outscored 15-11 in the fourth.

“Second quarter hurt us,” A.L. head coach Chad Schaa said. “They went on a 15-0 run. Second half was much better, but we couldn’t cut it closer than nine.”

Baylie Girres led A.L. with nine points, Megan Elam scored eight, Jacee Tindall finished eight six, Jeena Carle scored three, Emily Pomernackas and Hutson Rau tallied two each and Molly Romano collected one.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Thomas Jefferson

Sioux City East 46, Thomas Jefferson 20: Thomas Jefferson girls basketball’s defense held up in Tuesday’s road game, holding Sioux City East to 14 of 61 from the field.

But, the offense struggled early on and only scored 10 points through three quarters.

T.J. trailed 10-2 after the first quarter and 22-6 at halftime. The Black Raiders stretched their lead to 33-10 after three and outscored the Yellow Jackets 13-10 in the fourth.

Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at home against Abraham Lincoln.

Sioux City East 93, Thomas Jefferson 37: Sioux City East boys basketball started off hot from the beginning of the game and never looked back.

The Black Raiders led 25-9 after the first quarter and 57-17 at halftime. They extended their lead to 70-25 in the third and outscored T.J. 13-12 in the fourth.

Thomas Jefferson will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at home against Thomas Jefferson.

Underwood 56, Riverside 40: Riverside boys basketball took an early lead in Tuesday’s game at Underwood, but the Eagles used a hot second quarter to take the lead and never look back.

The Riverside Bulldogs led 15-11 after the first quarter before the Eagles took a 25-23 lead by halftime. Underwood stretched its lead to 38-31 by the end of the third and outscored Riverside 18-9 in the fourth to seal the win.

The biggest difference in the game came at the foul line. Riverside only earned three trips to the charity stripe and the Eagles went 16 of 22 from the line.

Underwood also outrebounded Riverside 43-21.

Underwood sophomore Mason Boothby led the Eagles with 17 points, sophomore Jack Vanfossan added 11 and sophomore Luke Justsen scored 10. Vanfossan recorded a double-double with 15 rebounds and senior Bryce Patten dished out five assists.

Riverside sophomore Grade Jeppesen led all players with 18 points, junior Jon Alff grabbed six rebounds and junior Ayden Salais dished out four assists.

Riverside is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Heartland Christian and Underwood plays next at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Logan Magnolia.

Underwood 63, Riverside 18: Underwood girls basketball also earned a win at home over Riverside on Tuesday after the Eagles defense held the Bulldogs to just eight made field goals.

Underwood also shot 4 of 9 from behind the arc and 11 of 14 from the line.

Underwood senior Kendra Kuck and sophomore Alizabeth Jacobsen scored 14 apiece to lead the Eagles and junior Leah Hall added 10. Kuck also grabbed seven rebounds.

Riverside senior Morgan Heiny scored a team-high six points and junior Macy Woods hauled in six rebounds.

Riverside is in action next at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Heartland Christian and the girls will play next at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at home against St. Albert.

No. 1 Glenwood 54, Denison-Schleswig 33: Class 4A No. 1 Glenwood girls basketball took an early lead and never surrendered it in a road win on Tuesday.

The Rams led 7-3 after eight minute and expanded the definict to 22-10 by halftime. Glenwood rolled to a 38-24 lead by the end of the third and outscored the Monarchs 16-9 in the fourth.

Senior Abby Hughes led her team with 16 points, junior Jenna Hopp scored 11, junior Kate Hughes finished with nine and senior Brynlee Arnold tallied eight.

Arnold also grabbed 12 rebounds and Hughes dished out five assists and swiped five steals.

Glenwood is in action next at 6 p.m. on Friday at Clarinda.

AHSTW 47, IKM-Manning 43: AHSTW girls basketball was tied with IKM-Manning at home on Tuesday after three quarter but went on a 14-10 run over the final eight minutes to pull off the win.

AHSTW led 14-10 after the first quarter and 22-20 after at halftime before the Wolves tied it up.

Sophomore Ella Langer led the Vikings with 13 points, junior Ellie Peterson scored 12 and sophomore Delaney Goshorn added 10.

Langer and Goshorn grabbed seven rebounds apiece and Peterson dished out six assists, swiped four steals and blocked three shots.

AHSTW is in action next at 6 p.m. on Friday at home against Audubon.

Treynor 46, Audubon 29: Treynor girls basketball held Audubon to 11 of 48 shooting and outrebounded the Wheelers 30-16 in a road win on Tuesday.

The Cardinals led 14-11 after the first quarter, 22-15 at halftime and 37-23 after three quarters. Treynor outscored Audubon 9-6 in the fourth.

Junior Clara Teigland and junior Kasey Lang scored 12 points apiece to lead Treynor.

Treynor is in action next at 6 p.m. on Friday at Logan-Magnolia.

Treynor 47, Audubon 32: Treynor boys basketball overcame a first-quarter deficit to earn a road win on Tuesday.

The Cardinal trailed 11-8 after the first quarter, led 19-18 at halftime and extended the deficit to 31-27 by the third quarter. The Cardinals closed the game out on a 16-5 run.

Senior Thomas Schwartz scored a team-high 13 points, junior Ethan Dickerson added 12 and senior Davin Rucker finished with 11. Dickerson recorded a double-double by grabbing 10 rebounds. He also blocked five shots.

Treynor is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Logan-Magnolia.

AHSTW 68, IKM-Manning 42: AHSTW boys basketball used a big third quarter to pull away for the win on Tuesday at home.

The Vikings led 13-6 after the first quarter, 31-18 at halftime and 59-26 by the end of the third.

The Wolves outscored the Vikings 16-9 in the fourth but it was too little, too late.

AHSTW will be in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at home against Audubon.

Denison-Schleswig 78, Glenwood 70 (OT): Glenwood boys basketball and Denison-Schleswig battled to the wire in Denison on Tuesday. The two squads were tied after fourth quarter forcing overtime where the Monarchs finally pulled away.

Glenwood trailed 20-11 after the first quarter, closed the gap to 32-29 by halftime and took a 52-46 lead by the end of the third. Denison-Schleswig outscored the Rams 17-11 in the fourth and 15-7 in the fifth.

Zach Kelsey led the Rams with 21 points, Logyn Eckheart, scored 16 and Kayden Anderson finished with 15. Eckheart recorded a double-double grabbing 11 rebounds.

Glenwood is in action next at 7:30 on Friday at Clarinda.