Basketball Wrap: Tri-Center, Riverside, AHSTW pick up wins

Local basketball teams were in action on Monday throughout the state. Tri-Center boys won at Shenandoah, Riverside boys won at IKM-Manning, and the AHSTW boys won at Earlham.

Tri-Center and Riverside girls both fell in their games.

Girls

IKM-Manning 65, Riverside 39

Riverside committed 32 turnovers and shot 32% from the field in the loss.

Sophomore Elyssa Amdor led the Bulldogs with 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Riverside dropped to 5-8 on the season.

Shenandoah 47, Tri-Center 30

Shenandoah outrebounded Tri-Center 39-24 and committed seven fewer turnovers to propel themselves to the win.

The Fillies led 17-8 after the first quarter, 24-14 at halftime and 35-20 after three quarters. Shenandoah outscored Tri-Center 12-10 in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore Alexis Flaharty led the Trojans with eight points, junior Alexis Flaharty grabbed six rebounds, and sophomore Taylor Kenkel and freshman Quincey Schneckloth both dished out four assists.

Freshman Lynnae Green was in the starting lineup for Shenandoah and stepped up with a double-double, scoring 11 points and collecting 13 rebounds. Senior Ava Wolf added nine points and seven rebounds.

Boys

Riverside 50, IKM-Manning 39

Riverside and IKM-Manning were tied at 33-33 entering the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs closed the game out on a 17-6 run over the final eight minutes.

Riverside led 15-12 after the first quarter and 23-22 at halftime.

The Bulldogs shot 8 of 24 from behind the arc.

Sophomore Grady Jeppesen led Riverside with 16 points, junior Aiden Bell scored 16, and junior Ayden Salais finished with 14.

Jeppesen also hauled in a team-high six rebounds and swiped eight steals. Salais dished out five assists.

Tri-Center 60, Shenandoah 38

Tri-Center forced 31 turnovers and shot 50% from the field in its win.

The Trojans raced out to a 25-12 lead in the first quarter, 41-22 at halftime and 51-26 after three quarters. Shenandoah outscored Tri-Center 12-9 in the fourth.

Juniors Michael Turner and Kent Elliot both scored 14 for the Trojans. Elliott also grabbed seven rebounds, and Turner dished out eight assists.

AHSTW 64, Earlham 52

AHSTW hit seven 3s and started the game on a 28-10 run to pull off the win.

The Viking sled 40-33 at halftime and 52-46 after three quarters before ending the game on a 12-6 run.

Senior Raydden Grobe dropped 23 points, junior Brayden Lund scored 19, and junior Kyle Sternberg finished with 10.

Lund recorded a double-double grabbing 10 rebounds.

Bryan Clark of the Shenandoah Valley News contributed.