Beat up Lynx fall in battle to Waukee

Abraham Lincoln football has been through the wringer this year. Many starters from game one have injuries, and that showed in Friday's game at Waukee.

The Lynx held though in the first half, leading 8-7 in the first quarter and coming as close as 13-11 in the second quarter. But the Warriors' depth and the Lynx injuries caught up in the second half as Waukee pulled away for a 33-11 win.

"I'm really proud of our kids," A.L. head coach John Wolfe said. "We have a lot of kids kind of dinged up right now. We have some starters out. We have some kids that our limited. Our kids fought really hard tonight. So I was really proud of the effort that they put onto the field."

Abraham Lincoln drops to 3-4 on the season.

Waukee scored the first touchdown early in the game, but A.L. answered when junior Wade Brown connected with senior Noah Van Scoyk on a 65-yard pass to set up a 2-yard touchdown connection for the duo the next play.

Junior Caden McDowell ran the ball in on the two-point conversion.

The Warriors scored a touchdown to stretch the lead to 13-8, but Connor Oliver connected on a 20-yard field goal to cut the lead to two.