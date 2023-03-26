First Off The Bench: Colton Brennan, Junior, Guard/Forward, Heartland Christian: “We weren’t even sure Colton was going to be able to play this season as he was just coming back from his second ACL reconstruction on the same knee to start the season,” wrote Heartland Christian head coach Chad Beck. “And then midseason Colton suffered a nasty ankle sprain that kept him out of six games. In those six games, we went 1-5 without him. He was our unquestioned leader and the one guy on our team that everyone else looked to. I’m not sure many kids could’ve faced the obstacles Colton did this season and still manage to put up the numbers he was able to put up for us.”