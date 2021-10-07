Bluffs native Shudak to play in historic game

The Hawkeyes started the season with a 34-6 victory over then No. 17 Indiana and followed it up with a 27-17 victory over then No. 9 Iowa State on the road.

Iowa handled business at home with a 30-7 win over Kent State and powered through adversity with a 24-14 win against Colorado State.

Last Friday night, Iowa trounced Maryland 51-14, in a game that many labeled as a trap game.

"I don't want to speak for anybody, but I think we're all extremely happy. We've been working really hard all year, since January, for these kind of results. To see it pay off on the field is extremely rewarding. It's kind of nice to see the fruits of your labor come through," Shudak said. ""We haven't quite played our best ball yet. I think we're all ever more excited that we're still improving out there."

Coming into the season, Iowa was ranked No. 18 in both the AP and Coaches polls. But, the success hasn't been a surprise to Shudak and his teammates thus far. Coming into 2021, Shudak said the team set high goals, and those haven't changed yet.

"We establish goals at the beginning of the season. One of our goals is to practice at a championship level, is how we say. That means to have our best practice every day. I think we've done a very good job so far, coming in to compete every day."

Shudak and the Hawkeyes will kickoff against Penn State at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be broadcasted on Fox Network.