Bluffs Track Club celebrated 50 years of the annual CB 13-Mile Run Saturday at Lake Manawa, and Gib Wittland of Council Bluffs has competed in most of them.

The CB 13-Mile made its debut in 1973, and Wittland, now 83, ran his first one in 1974. He's only missed a few of those races since then, and he has recently been opting for the shorter 2-mile option.

While there were lots of familiar faces, the featured 13-mile race crowned two new male champs as Derek Loseke and Cory Aulish, both of Omaha, tied for first in 1:24.04. Caryn Crocfer of Council Bluffs has won several CB 13-Mile Run titles, and she added another overall trophy to the pile Saturday with a 1:39.35 finish.

The next BTC run will be Saturday, March 18, with 2-mile and 10-kilometer races starting at 10 a.m. at Lake Manawa. This will be the last event of BTC's winter season. Races will resume in December.

For more information or to contact BTC, visit the Bluffs Track Club Facebook page.

13-MILE:

1. (tie) Derek Loseke, Omaha, Men's Overall*, 1:24:04;

1. (tie) Cory Aulish, Omaha, Men's Overall*, 1:24:04;

3. Dermot Ferry, CB, 40-49M*,1:34:06;

4. Todd Nott, Plattsmouth, Neb., 50-59M*, 1:34:42;

5. Chris Aahus, Bellevue, Neb., 50-59M, 1:36:10;

6. Caryn Crocfer, CB, Women's Overall*, 1:39:35;

7. Andrew Cogney, CB, 30-39M*, 1:49:04;

8. Jodi Smith, CB, 40-49F*, 1:52:31;

9. Ron Lampe, Omaha, 60-69M*, 1:54:49;

10. Ty Reimers, Bellevue, 40-49M, 2:01:05;

11. Julie Kaftan, CB, 60-69F*, 2:08:17

10K:

1. Logan Falt, Bellevue, Men's Overall*, 42:06;

2. Ricky Solomon, Breezy Pt, Minn, 50-59M*, 46:02;

3. Aaron Spicka, Lincoln, Neb., 30-39M*, 47:30;

4. Lisa Rogers, Bellevue, Women's Overall*, 55:41;

5. (tie) Pam Car, Omaha, 50-59F*, 71:49;

5. (tie) Karen Joyce, Omaha, 60-69F*, 71:49;

7. Bea Sides, Omaha, 70+F*, 72:11

2-Mile:

1. Robbie Siford, CB, 15-18M*, 11:59;

2. Cody Smith, CB, 15-18M, 12:13;

3. Connor Hytrek, CB, 15-18M, 16:00;

4. Emily Billings, CB, 15-18F*, 16:17;

5. Jim Wheeler, CB, 50-59M*, 16:21;

6. Sara Corbette, CB, 15-18F, 17:49;

7. Andrew Meyers, CB, 40-49M*, 17:56;

8. Rob Cubrich, Omaha, 60-69M*, 18:53;

9. Emmarie Taylor, CB, 15-18F, 19:09;

10. Gabby Loudon, CB, 15-18F, 19:10;

11. Gib Wittland, CB, 70+M*, 26:25;

12. Tom Whitaker, Omaha, 70+M, 31:45;

13. Tom Cody, Omaha, 70+M, 40:14

*=Overall or Age Group Winner