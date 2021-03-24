Bluffs Track Club finishes season

The final Bluffs Track Club run of the year was held Saturday.
The winter run season ended on a high note Saturday as 58 runners gathered at the starting line at Lake Manawa. The 2-mile route was busy as 34 selected the shorter race. The sun was shining and the temperature was fair, but a brisk wind kept things interesting.
Now the Bluffs Track Club takes a break until the next winter season kicks off on Dec. 4.
Here are Saturday’s results:
10K Results: 1. Seth Stewart, Omaha, 40-49M*, 40:43; 2. Tony Frey, Omaha, 30-39M*, 41:21; 3. Evan Lillie, Omaha, 14-under M*, 41:37; 4. Roy White, Omaha, 50-59M*, 44:25; 5. Caryn Crocfer, CB, 40-49F*, 44:35; 6. Niki Kubiak, Omaha, 40-49F, 45:17; 7. Ron Lampe, Omaha, 50-59M, 46:49; 8. Ryan Mellem, Omaha, 19-29M*, 47:51; 9. Barry Milnes, Omaha, 40-49M, 48:22; 10. Brett Davis, Elkhorn, Neb., 40-49M, 48:45; 11. Jenny Kruger, Papillion, 30-39F*, 49:10; 12. Georgia Paulson, Underwood, 15-18F*, 50:01; 13. Brandi Paulson, Underwood, 40-49F, 50:01; 14. Amy Locher, Omaha, 30-39F, 50:49; 15. Teresa Bender, Papillion, 30-39F, 50:49; 16. Colleen Davis, Elkhorn, Neb., 30-39F, 52:10; 17. Jill Perkins, Bellevue, 40-49F, 52:12; 18. Trisha Scheinost, CB, 30-39F, 53:32; 19. Steve Filips, Omaha, 50-59M, 53:26; 20. Chris Tomcak, Omaha, 50-59M, 53:38; 21. Ty Reimers, Bellevue, 40-49M, 55:17; 22. John Ritland, Omaha, 60-69M*, 57:51; 23. Miranda Davis, Papillion, 40-49F, 60:17; 24. Anna Miles, Bellevue, 50-59F*, 62:13; 25. Kevin Cleary, Omaha, 30-39M, 77:35; 26. Scott Wilson, Omaha, 40-49M, 79:35.
2-Mile Results: 1. Aaron Newton, Bellevue, 19-29M*, 11:06; 2. Edri Murillo, Bellevue, 19-29M, 11:13; 3. Eli Murillo, Bellevue, 14-under M*, 11:25; 4. Nick Milner, CB, 14-under M, 12:33; 5. Tom Reeves, Lincoln, 50-59M*, Lincoln, Neb., 13:47; 6. Lorena Ramirez, Bellevue, 19-29F*, 14:18; 7. Madison Scott, Omaha, 14-under F*, 14:44; 8. Tim Chapman, Omaha, 14-under M, 14:58; 9. Harrison Wait, CB, 14-under M, 15:33; 10. Olivia Wait, CB, 14-under F, 15:35; 11. Paige Day, Bellevue, 19-29F, 16:15; 12. Kurt Peterson, Harlan, 60-69M*, 16:34; 13. Berniece Monge, CB, 15-18F*, 17:10; 14. Tana Witt, CB, 15-18F, 17:37; 15. Reaghan McDaniel, CB, 15-18F, 17:46; 16. Christine Petersen, Harlan, 60-69F*, 19:26; 17. Scott Milner, CB, 50-59M*, 19:40; 18. Gib Wittland, CB, 70+M*, 22:01; 19. Cheri Wittland, CB, 60-69F, 22:01; 20. Camden Davis, Elkhorn, Neb., 14-under M, 24:02; 21. Brittany Scott, Omaha, 15-18F, 24:21; 22. Kinnick Smiddy, Underwood, 14-under M, 24:41; 23. Laura Smitty, CB, 40-49F*, 24:41; 24. Matt Scott, Omaha, 50-59M, 25:20; 25. Christie Cutucache, Bellevue, 30-39F*, 26:35; 26. Liam Cutucache, Bellevue, 14-under M, 26:35; 27. Molly Scott, Omaha, 15-18F, 26:39; 28. Lorraine Whitaker, Omaha, 70+F*, 26:55; 29. Tom Whitaker, Omaha, 70+M, 26:58; 30. Harper Hesser, Omaha, 14-under F, 29:28; 31. Ella Chapman, Omaha, 14-under F, 29:29; 32. Nicole Chapman, Omaha, 30-39F, 29:33; 33. Janelle Hesser, Omaha, 30-39F, 29:33; 34. Peggy Burg, Harlan, 60-69F, 32:52.
*Age Group Winner