 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bluffs Track Club finishes season
0 comments

Bluffs Track Club finishes season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The final Bluffs Track Club run of the year was held Saturday.

The winter run season ended on a high note Saturday as 58 runners gathered at the starting line at Lake Manawa. The 2-mile route was busy as 34 selected the shorter race. The sun was shining and the temperature was fair, but a brisk wind kept things interesting.

Now the Bluffs Track Club takes a break until the next winter season kicks off on Dec. 4.

Here are Saturday’s results:

10K Results: 1. Seth Stewart, Omaha, 40-49M*, 40:43; 2. Tony Frey, Omaha, 30-39M*, 41:21; 3. Evan Lillie, Omaha, 14-under M*, 41:37; 4. Roy White, Omaha, 50-59M*, 44:25; 5. Caryn Crocfer, CB, 40-49F*, 44:35; 6. Niki Kubiak, Omaha, 40-49F, 45:17; 7. Ron Lampe, Omaha, 50-59M, 46:49; 8. Ryan Mellem, Omaha, 19-29M*, 47:51; 9. Barry Milnes, Omaha, 40-49M, 48:22; 10. Brett Davis, Elkhorn, Neb., 40-49M, 48:45; 11. Jenny Kruger, Papillion, 30-39F*, 49:10; 12. Georgia Paulson, Underwood, 15-18F*, 50:01; 13. Brandi Paulson, Underwood, 40-49F, 50:01; 14. Amy Locher, Omaha, 30-39F, 50:49; 15. Teresa Bender, Papillion, 30-39F, 50:49; 16. Colleen Davis, Elkhorn, Neb., 30-39F, 52:10; 17. Jill Perkins, Bellevue, 40-49F, 52:12; 18. Trisha Scheinost, CB, 30-39F, 53:32; 19. Steve Filips, Omaha, 50-59M, 53:26; 20. Chris Tomcak, Omaha, 50-59M, 53:38; 21. Ty Reimers, Bellevue, 40-49M, 55:17; 22. John Ritland, Omaha, 60-69M*, 57:51; 23. Miranda Davis, Papillion, 40-49F, 60:17; 24. Anna Miles, Bellevue, 50-59F*, 62:13; 25. Kevin Cleary, Omaha, 30-39M, 77:35; 26. Scott Wilson, Omaha, 40-49M, 79:35.

2-Mile Results: 1. Aaron Newton, Bellevue, 19-29M*, 11:06; 2. Edri Murillo, Bellevue, 19-29M, 11:13; 3. Eli Murillo, Bellevue, 14-under M*, 11:25; 4. Nick Milner, CB, 14-under M, 12:33; 5. Tom Reeves, Lincoln, 50-59M*, Lincoln, Neb., 13:47; 6. Lorena Ramirez, Bellevue, 19-29F*, 14:18; 7. Madison Scott, Omaha, 14-under F*, 14:44; 8. Tim Chapman, Omaha, 14-under M, 14:58; 9. Harrison Wait, CB, 14-under M, 15:33; 10. Olivia Wait, CB, 14-under F, 15:35; 11. Paige Day, Bellevue, 19-29F, 16:15; 12. Kurt Peterson, Harlan, 60-69M*, 16:34; 13. Berniece Monge, CB, 15-18F*, 17:10; 14. Tana Witt, CB, 15-18F, 17:37; 15. Reaghan McDaniel, CB, 15-18F, 17:46; 16. Christine Petersen, Harlan, 60-69F*, 19:26; 17. Scott Milner, CB, 50-59M*, 19:40; 18. Gib Wittland, CB, 70+M*, 22:01; 19. Cheri Wittland, CB, 60-69F, 22:01; 20. Camden Davis, Elkhorn, Neb., 14-under M, 24:02; 21. Brittany Scott, Omaha, 15-18F, 24:21; 22. Kinnick Smiddy, Underwood, 14-under M, 24:41; 23. Laura Smitty, CB, 40-49F*, 24:41; 24. Matt Scott, Omaha, 50-59M, 25:20; 25. Christie Cutucache, Bellevue, 30-39F*, 26:35; 26. Liam Cutucache, Bellevue, 14-under M, 26:35; 27. Molly Scott, Omaha, 15-18F, 26:39; 28. Lorraine Whitaker, Omaha, 70+F*, 26:55; 29. Tom Whitaker, Omaha, 70+M, 26:58; 30. Harper Hesser, Omaha, 14-under F, 29:28; 31. Ella Chapman, Omaha, 14-under F, 29:29; 32. Nicole Chapman, Omaha, 30-39F, 29:33; 33. Janelle Hesser, Omaha, 30-39F, 29:33; 34. Peggy Burg, Harlan, 60-69F, 32:52.

*Age Group Winner

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What teams in the Sweet 16 have the ability to move forward?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert