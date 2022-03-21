Bluffs Track Club holds 49th annual 13-mile run

After cancelling all events two weeks ago as severe weather loomed, the Bluffs Track Club lucked out with a beautiful day Saturday and was able to hold its 49th annual CB 13-Mile Run at Lake Manawa.

Forty-four runners, ages 4 to 82, took advantage of the sunshine and completed either the 13-mile, 10-kilometer or 2-mile distances to wrap up BTC's 2021/22 Winter Run Series.

Chris Kauffman of Glenwood (1:22:53) and Madison Nelson of Plattsmouth, Neb., (1:30:45) were each crowned first-time champs of the featured 13-Mile event.

BTC bi-monthly road runs will resume Dec. 3 to kick off its 2022/23 Winter Run Series. For more information, search for Bluffs Track Club on Facebook.

CB 13-Mile Run: 1. Chris Kauffman, Glenwood, Men's Overall, 1:22:53; 2. Madison Nelson, Plattsmouth, Neb., Women's Overall, 1:30:45; 3. Caryn Crocfer, CB, 40-49W*, 1:39:23; 4. Andrew Codney, CB, 30-39M*, 1:53:39; 5. Jim James, CB, 70+M*, 1:58:17; 6. Ty Reimers, Bellevue, Neb., 40-49M*, 1:58:52; 7. Bob White, Ralston, Neb., 60-69M*, 1:49:15; 8. Julie Kaftan, CB, 60-69W*, 2:10:45; 9. Bea Sides, Omaha, 70+W*, 2:31:26.

10K: 1. Tom Reeves, Lincoln, Neb., Men's Overall, 44:27; 2. Tom Osterbuhr, Bellevue, 60-69M*, 49:18; 3. Dave Greer, Papillion, Neb., 60-69M, 54:59; 4. Stephanie Petersen, CB, Women's Overall, 55:09; 5. Danni Arroyo, Omaha, 30-39W*, 57:48; 6. Justin Wicker, Omaha, 30-39M*, 57:48; 7. Annette Grote, Neola, 50-59W*, 1:00:12; 8. David Hedman, Omaha, 50-59M*, 1:03:06; 9. Kristine Wiebelhaur, Bellevue, 50-59W, 1:06:36; 10. Karen Joyce, Omaha, 60-69W*, 1:06:47; 11. Shari Noar, Omaha, 60-69W, 1:20:26; 12. Marianne Phipps, Omaha, 70+W*, 1:21:03; 13. Lorraine Whitaker, Omaha, 70+W, 1:30:26; 14. Tom Whitaker, Omaha, 70+M*, 1:43:01.

2-Mile: 1. Cody Smith, CB, 15-18M*, 13:09; 2. Connor Hytrek, CB, 15-18M, 13:40; 3. Emma O'Neal, CB, 15-18W*, 14:05; 4. Aleesha Mascarenas, CB, 15-18W, 15:07; 5. Jennifer Mendosa, CB, 15-18W, 15:23; 6. Sophia Mescher, CB, 14-W*, 18:54; 7. Lindsay Ebertowski, CB, 40-49W*, 18:54; 8. Avery Mescher, CB, 14-W, 19:17; 9. Isla Ferry, CB, 14-W, 22:47; 10. Dermot Ferry, CB, 40-49M*, 22:50; 11. Ada Ferry, CB, 14-W, 22:53; 12. Gib Wittland, CB, 70+M*, 24:05; 13. Grace Mescher, CB, 14-W, 24:27; 14. Reese Mescher, CB, 14-W, 25:35; 15. Savanna Mescher, CB, 14-W, 26:44; 16. Rob Cubrich, Omaha, 60-69M*, 28:39; 17. Ron Lampe, Omaha, 60-69M*, 28:39; 18. Sidney Mescher, 14-W, 36:06; 19. Lacey Mescher, CB, 30-39W*, 36:06; 20. Joe Mescher, CB, 40-49M, 36:06; 21. Scott Cavanaugh, CB, 40-49M, 39:26.

*Age Group Winner