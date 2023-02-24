For the first time in their history, Iowa School for the Deaf finished first in cheer in the annual GPSD competition, and also placed second in the girls basketball tournament.

The Great Plains Schools for the Deaf (GPSD) tournament, held since 1990, took place at ISD Feb. 2-4, and the Bobcats made history in cheerleading with their first-place finish.

Through an interpreter, senior Kalista Nipper admitted she was conflicted after suffering an injury after the cheer competition, leaving her out of the basketball tournament.

“I wasn’t able to play, so I had strong emotions within me all day,” Nipper said. “Conflicting emotions because I was happy, I was sad, I was feeling all these different emotions. For me it’s hard to explain exactly how I was feeling, but it was something like that.”

Cheer co-coach Renca Dunn was proud of senior Brittany Adame and freshman Rifenta Kisichy for stepping up with Nipper injured.

“Rifenta had never played basketball before, and I instantly saw a big difference in her energy. She became more aggressive, more involved, and I was like, woah, who is this girl,” Dunn added with a laugh.

For Adame, the experience was “incredible” to finish off with a “last moment” after many years of playing basketball.

Kisichy, meanwhile, was excited and proud to be involved with both cheer and basketball for the first time.

The GPSD provides an opportunity for the athletes to find equal footing, show off their abilities and compete in everything for a school that has just 35 students.

“Everything is included with that,” co-cheer coach and assistant basketball coach Megan Shama added. “”Competing against other deaf schools, it’s understood, whereas playing with a public school, they’re like, ‘Whatever, you’re just a number to us, bring on (the next team)’ they don’t have the understanding.”

Dunn added that the impact goes beyond the number of people there.

“To be able to find common ground with someone else, that’s not often for us, for deaf people to find that in our areas,” she said. “And to have a tournament like this, it’s an opportunity to essentially meet your family from other states. We all have the same language, we communicate the same.”

Dunn continued by saying that it’s not about one player or one school, but about the deaf community as a whole coming together.

“It’s a big part of our identity, it’s an identity booster,” Dunn added. “A lot of deaf children, they experience loneliness, isolation.”

When they go from being the only deaf person in a school to being joined by like-being people, they experience a sense of belonging and develop deeper connections and friendships with other schools.

One of those schools is their biggest rival, Kansas School for the Deaf – who defeated them in the basketball final – but they still developed those bonds even with a rival school.

Adame said that connection is “like a family.”

“We are always connected,” she said. “We communicate with each other and we have that part of our lives that we will always share with each other. Our friendships, our connections that will last a lifetime, it’s not just here and now.”

Nipper added that the connection is “instant.”

Dunn went on to supplement Adams and Nipper that being at a deaf school, often small in number, requires everyone to “wear several different hats” in their responsibilities.

“That is a critical part of developing our relationships, developing leadership skills, so it’s just an excellent place to be,” Dunn said.

At the same time, bearing many responsibilities can provide its challenges. What keeps them going, Nipper said, is their commitments.

“Our determination, our goals,” she said. “Like last year, we weren’t in the championship game, we have the fuse in us, we wanted that. And so that drove us this year, no matter how tired we were.”

Nipper continued that through the exhaustion and demands, the Bobcats endured and wanted to show others they could accomplish that success.

While the challenge was at times tougher for Adame, who is not a dorm student like others and faces more obstacles to making the connections, she also endured in order to achieve success and also graduate.

“Yeah, I was exhausted at times, but I had to endure, I had to keep going, I had to keep it up,” Adame said. “I didn’t want to get behind, and so I just kept going.”

With basketball practice immediately after school, the athletes would rush from practice to grab a quick dinner, and then come back to practice cheer.

“I wasn’t like we had to do this, we were still able to enjoy it,” Nipper said.

Dunn used the well-known quote “it takes a village to raise a child” to highlight the community needed and involved in creating an environment for the athletes to have success.

“We take care of each other, we love each other big and hard, and we uplift each other in every way possible, and that’s for the students’ future success,” Dunn said.

“We hope that the hearing world will love and accept them as much as we do,” Dunn continued.

Nipper added she hopes the hearing world “finally sees us.”

“We’re here, we’ve been here for many years,” Nipper said. “We’ve had a lot of experiences and challenges, run into many obstacles, and now, this is finally our moment.”

For Shama, who has the perspective as a hearing person, said it’s also an opportunity for Nipper, Adame and Kisichy to not be labeled.

Concluding the interview with the Nonpareil, Dunn added that she hopes more people from around the Council Bluffs community are able to come out to support the Bobcats and ISD.

One of those opportunities is when the Bobcats will compete in the first national cheer competition against 11 other teams from across the country.

While the competition will take place at ISD for the Bobcats, the event will be virtually remote for all other schools and live streamed on the big screen at the ISD gym.

The event takes place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, and there is a $5 admittance fee for a fundraiser.