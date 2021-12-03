Boland earns victory on tough night for TJ

Thomas Jefferson wrestling was facing an uphill battle to start the season on Thursday with holes in multiple weight classes during a triangular at Sergeant Bluff.

On top of not filling out a full roster, the Yellow Jackets had to wrestle one of the top teams, Class 2A No. 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City East.

Sioux City East defeated Thomas Jefferson 66-18, and Sergeant Bluff Luton won 72-0.

"We had a difficult evening, missing wrestlers at so many weight classes hurt us," T.J. head coach Paul Kueny said. "The kids showed a lot of growth and determination. We are excited to see what more practice time and experience will bring us this season."

The highlight of the night came when Elijah Boland defeated Sioux City East's Isaac Walker at 120 pounds.

Boland dominated from the whistle scoring a takedown, two 2-point nearfalls and a 3-point nearfall in the first period to take a 9-1 lead after two minutes.

Boland chose to start the second period on bottom and scored a reversal before pinning Walker 13 seconds into the second period.

195-pounder Hunter Kennedy won via forfeit against Sioux City East.

Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Omaha North Invite.