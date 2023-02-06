Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln girls bowling teams finished second and third in the Missouri River Conference tournament on Monday at the Thunderbowl.

The Lynx boys finished third with 2876, while the Yellow Jackets were sixth with 2436. Top finishers for TJ were Ryan Smith (11th, 416) and Kendall Bell (16th, 389), and for AL, Bennett Olsen (13th, 401), Carter Schwiesow (14th, 400) and Josh Shamblen (19th, 382).

For the girls, the Yellow Jackets finished with 1923 pins, and the Lynx just behind with 1916.

Individual leaders for TJ were Kendall Carnes (tenth, 289), Bayleigh Shanno (12th, 282), Megan Callaway (14th, 265) and Chassidy Brittain (tied-18th, 244). For AL, Reagan Minor (ninth, 303), Tatum Mark (11th, 287), Kaci Wohlers (13th, 266) and Alexa Tichota (t-18th, 244).