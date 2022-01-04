Boys Basketball: AHSTW rallies late to stay perfect

Class 1A No. 6 AHSTW boys basketball almost saw its undefeated record end on Monday at Treynor. The Vikings trailed 41-33 entering the fourth quarter.

AHSTW tried to battle back but still trailed almost the entire fourth quarter. Junior Cole Scheffler then hit a go-ahead three with 30 seconds left, leading to a 50-49 win for the Vikings.

"Huge win at Treynor," AHSTW head coach GG Harris said. "Treynor took it to us for a majority of the game, but we kept competing and had a few guys really step up and make some plays down the stretch."

Junior Kyle Stemberg scored 25 points, and Scheffler finished 11.

For Treynor, Thomas Schwartz led the Cardinals with 13, Jace Tams scored 12, and Ethan Dickerson tallied 11.

"It was a great basketball game," Treynor head coach Scott Rucker said. "Two teams that threw a lot of punches. Big tip of the hat to AHSTW. THey kept battling and made plays down the stretch. We have a lot of respect for that team. And, we learned some things about our team. We've got some fighters and we'll be better because of this game."

The loss was the first this season for Treynor.

The Cardinals fall to 7-1. AHSTW is now 7-0 with the win.

AHSTW is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at home against Tri-Center. Treynor will play next at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at home against Underwood.