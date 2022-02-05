 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS BASKETBALL

Boys Basketball: AL clinches share of MRAC title

AL Logo

Abraham Lincoln logo

Class 4A No. 8 Abraham Lincoln boys basketball clinched a share of the Missouri River Athletic Conference regular-season title on Friday with an 81-63 home victory over Sioux City East.

The Lynx secured the win after senior Jamison Gruber scored 38 points and the defense had one of its best performances, according to head coach Jason Isaacson.

"The effort and defensive energy was the best its been," he said. "I was really proud of our guys. We really just have max effort and competed for 32 minutes and really defended a good East team well tonight."

Abraham Lincoln led 26-16 after the first quarter, 49-34 at halftime and 65-49 after three quarters. Abraham Lincoln outscored Sioux City East 16-14 in the fourth quarter.

Isaacson credited senior JR Knauss for a lot of the success on defense.

"Obviously it starts with the seniors we have," he said. "... JR really set the tone defensively. But our guys were really locked in. We had two really good days of practice and I think a lot of that goes to our scout guys, our JV guys. They really competed had the last couple days and made it game-like. I felt like the guys were pretty prepared."

Senior Jaxson Jones scored 12 points, senior Jake Duffey added 11, and Knauss tallied 10.

Abraham Lincoln is now 12-3 on the season and will be in action next at 2:30 p.m. today at home against Valley.

Sioux City East (13-3) 16 18 15 14 -- 63

Abraham Lincoln (12-3) 26 23 16 16 -- 81

