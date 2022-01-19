Boys Basketball: AL dominates Sioux City North

The Class 4A No. 5 Abraham Lincoln boys basketball outscored Sioux City North 24-2 in the second quarter en route to a 72-27 victory on the road on Tuesday.

A.L. led 19-9 after the first quarter, 43-11 at halftime and 61-19 by the end of the third quarter. The Lynx outscored the Stars 11-8 in the final eight minutes.

"We came out and did what we needed to do," A.L. head coach Jason Isaacson said. "We really came out and defended with some urgency. We shot really well and I think that was because our guys were unselfish and really created open shots for each other."

Josh Dix led Abraham Lincoln with 17 points, Josh Gruber added 16 and Josh Duffey tallied 14.

The win is the second in a row for Abraham Lincoln, which had lost its two previous games against Nebraska opponents. The Lynx are now 8-2.

A.L. will be in action next 7 p.m. on Friday at home against Le Mars.