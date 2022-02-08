 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS BAKSETBALL

Boys Basketball: AL runs by Heelan

Class 4A No. 9 Abraham Lincoln boys basketball jumped out to an early lead in Tuesday's home game against Sioux City Heelan on the way to a 78-50 win to advance to 14-4. 

A.L. extended its lead to 37-22 by halftime and 59-35 by the end of the third. The Lynx outscored the Crusaders 19-15 in the fourth.

"Once again our defensive energy was really good," Lynx head coach Jason Isaacson said. "It was nice to get going offensively in the first quarter with six 3s. Jaxson (Jones) had a great night shooting and our guys were great finding him." 

Senior Jamison Gruber led A.L. with 21 points, Jones added 20 after hitting six 3s, senior JR Knauss finished with 10, senior Jake Duffey tallied seven, senior Corbin Roane earned six, senior Luke Hunter added five, freshman Breighton Bracket added five, sophomore Jayden Calabro tallied two and freshman Etienne Higgins added two. 

Abraham Lincoln is now 14-4 on the season and will be in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at home against Des Moines Hoover. 

Bishop Heelan (11-8) 10 12 13 15 -- 50

Abraham Lincoln (14-4) 24 13 22 19 -- 78

