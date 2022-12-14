BOYS BASKETBALL:Cardinals continue to roll, tops Trojans

Treynor boys basketball earned their fourth straight win after pulling away from Tri-Center on Tuesday night in an early key Western Iowa Conference game 66-52.

Four Cardinal players scored double digits to help the offense outpower the Trojans.

The teams changed the lead three times through the first quarter before Treynor took the lead in the final minute of the quarter and Ethan Konz sank a three as the first quarter expired to build the lead up to two possessions.

The Cardinals held the Trojans to just seven second-quarter points despite it being their lowest-scoring quarter as well to bump their lead up to 11 at the break. The Cardinals then pulled away further in the third quarter to put the game out of reach after leading by as much as 19 points midway through the fourth quarter.

Leading Treynor’s offense was Jace Tams with 16 points, and Ethan Dickerson had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

“We played really well defensively in the first half and held our opponent to a single-digit quarter in the second quarter,” junior Jace Tams said. “That helped us get our momentum going and in the second half we kept taking it to them.”

“We really tried to push the tempo and throw the first punch,” Ethan Dickerson added. “We don’t feel like we played our best in the end, but if we keep our intensity level up next time we can be a lot better.”

Notably, Ethan Konz scored 12 points and Alan Young scored 10 points for the Cardinals.

With the loss, the Trojans fall to 3-2 as they drop their first WIC game. Coach Chad Harder and the Trojans know that a lot can still happen in the always deep and competitive WIC and will find ways to improve from this defeat.

“The biggest thing is in games like this, the margin for error is very small,” Harder said. “We had too many stretches where we weren’t quite good enough and there were times where we just couldn’t get the ball in the hole. That’s the name of the game and we didn’t do it consistently enough, but we competed well and we feel like we have a lot to build on right now.”

Michael Turner led the Trojans with 19 points.

Tri-Center (3-2) 13 7 15 17 – 52

Treynor (4-1) 18 13 20 15 – 66

Abraham Lincoln 56 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37: The Lynx held the Warriors to just four first-quarter points to pull ahead quickly.

Etienne Higgins and Creighton Bracker both had 13 points for A.L. and Mathok Mathok added another 12 points for the Lynx.

Abraham Lincoln (4-0) 11 16 12 17 – 56

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1) 4 14 6 13 – 37

Heartland Christian 64 Whiting 20: The Eagles built a commanding 30-7 lead by halftime and continued to run away with the game in the second half.

Matt Stile led the charge with 17 points for Heartland, Colton Brennan added another 14, Brady Dingus had 13

Whiting (0-3) 5 2 11 2 – 20

Heartland Christian (4-2) 14 16 20 14 – 64

Norwalk 67 Lewis Central 40: The Warriors built a double-digit lead by halftime to hand Lewis Central their second straight loss.

Nash Paulson led L.C. with 11 points.

Lewis Central (3-2) 9 10 9 12 – 40

Norwalk (3-1) 18 15 15 19 – 67

LeMars 83 Thomas Jefferson 47: The Bulldogs outscored the Yellow Jackets by 16 points in the second quarter to earn their first win of the season.

Jordan Dewaele led T.J. with 22 points and Jaden Dewaele contributed 11 points.

Thomas Jefferson (0-6) 17 12 13 5 – 47

LeMars (1-3) 19 28 20 16 – 83

Underwood 68 Logan-Magnolia 29: The Eagles limited the Panthers to just nine points in the second half as they pulled away for their second conference win.

Jack Vanfossan led the Eagles with 16 points and 16 rebounds, Josh Ravlin added another 16 points, and Alex Ravlin scored eight points.

Underwood (3-1) 15 18 21 14 – 68

Logan-Magnolia (1-5) 7 13 6 3 – 29

AHSTW 78 Missouri Valley 43: The Vikings built a 26-point by halftime over the Big Reds and continued to gain ground in the second half.

Brayden Lund led the Vikes with 20 points and 12 rebounds, Kyle Sternberg added 16 points, and Ryan Wedemeyer had 15 points.

Missouri Valley (3-3) 9 10 6 18 – 43

AHSTW (5-0) 19 26 19 14 – 78

Harlan 62 Glenwood 57: The Cyclones built a 14-point lead by halftime which proved too big for the Rams to bounce back from.

Risto Lappala led the Rams with 20 points and Caden Johnson had 14 points.

Glenwood (3-2) 8 16 20 13 – 57

Harlan (3-1) 18 20 9 15 – 62

Audubon 57 Riverside 56: The Wheelers earned their first win by a buzzer-beater over the Bulldogs.

Grady Jeppesen led Riverside with 28 points.

Audubon (1-5) 10 12 14 21 – 57

Riverside (2-4) 16 15 15 10 – 56