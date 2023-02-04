Treynor outscored St. Albert 23-7 in the first quarter and never let of the gas as they powered by the Falcons 66-32 in Council Bluffs on Saturday afternoon.

“We really locked in defensively and that’s when we’re at our best,” Cardinals coach Scott Rucker said. “Ethan’s (Dickerson) presence and ability to seal people really opened up some driving lanes and helped us really attack the rim.”

The Cardinals started the game on a 15-5 run as Karson Elwood, and Ethan Dickerson combined for 13 of those points to start the Cardinals. Treynor was just getting warmed up though, as they went on an 8-2 run to close the first quarter to lead 23-7 after one.

The Cardinal continued to pull away in the first half as the Falcons were having trouble slowing down Ethan Dickerson in the paint. Dickerson had 14 first-half points.

“We really focused on our defense so we could get a quick start like we did,” Dickerson said. “We wanted to turn our defense into offense and we were able to do just that. It’s really motivating to get a win like this as we get ready for some big games next week and then the postseason.”

“We’ve been focusing on starting games with a lot of energy which helps make things click for us offensively,” junior Jace Tams added. “Ethan’s height is pretty hard to guard, and when he’s going and our guard are hitting threes, we’re a hard team to stop.”

The second half provided more of the same as the Cardinal's offense kept rolling while holding the Falcons to no more than nine points in a quarter. Especially after a tight defeat against ASHTW earlier in the week, the Cardinals were happy to get a win like this.

“It sure doesn’t hurt to get a win like this,” Rucker said. “We’re just trying to be consistent, that has been a challenge for us this year, but I feel like if we’re not to our peak yet, we’re getting really close.”

“With their size against ours, that was a tough match-up,” Falcons coach Larry Peterson said. “When we get down double digits like that, we just don’t have the offense yet to get back into these kinds of games. In the second half, I think we came out, pressed them well, and did some good things.

“That’s a really good team, and when a team is that much bigger it makes it tough, especially when we aren’t hitting shots, but I can’t fault or effort, the guys played hard, and we’re looking forward to the postseason, hopefully, games like this will help us get ready.”

Dickerson ended with the game-high 18 points to lead Treynor, Tams had 13 points, and Karson Elwood scored 11 for the Cards. Jaxson Lehen led St. Albert with seven points.

Treynor will play at home on Tuesday as they host Underwood for senior night at 7:30 p.m. St. Albert will host Class 1A No. 5 West Harrison on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Treynor (13-5) 23 16 16 11 – 66

St. Albert (3-17) 7 9 8 8 – 32