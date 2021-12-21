 Skip to main content
Boys Basketball: Cardinals use strong third quarter in victory

Treynor boys basketball trailed Riverside by one point at halftime in Tuesday's home game but went on a 14-6 run in the third quarter in a 59-51 victory. 

The Treynor Cardinals led 16-11 in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs went on a 17-11 run in the second quarter to gain a 28-27 lead at the break. Treynor bounced back to take a 41-34 lead by the end of the third and outscored Riverside 18-17 in the fourth. 

"Playing a game in the middle of finals is always tough," Treynor head coach Scott Rucker said. "But we made plays when we needed them most and played better defensively in the third quarter."

Thomas Schwarz and Ethan Dickers both scored 18 points to lead Treynor and Jace Tams added 15. 

Riverside was led in scoring by Grady Jespersen and Aiden Bell who scored 16 apiece. 

"I thought it was a pretty gutsy performance," Riverside head coach Nick Kroon said. "We were a little bit worried going in with some of their 3-point shooters. Schwartz does a nice job at point guard and distributes well and they have a couple guys that can really knock it down. 

"Our focus was to keep them off the 3-point line which I thought we did for the most part. ... That was encouraging. Offensively we were just trying to focus on screening and getting guys open." 

Riverside is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 at home against Tri-Center and Treynor will play next at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 at home against AHSTW. 

