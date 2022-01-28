Boys Basketball: Defense leads LC to victory

Lewis Central boys basketball clamped down defensively against in a 54-44 win at home on Friday night.

L.C. led 14-9 after the first quarter and 31-24 at halftime.

The Knights cut the deficit to two points in the third quarter, but the Titans finished the quarter on a run to take a 38-31 lead before outscoring Kuemper 16-13 in the final eight minutes.

Lewis Central was 18 of 22 from the foul line.

"I thought we played well defensively," Lewis Central head coach Dan Miller said. "They hit a 3 late, but they had 41 points with basically 35 seconds to go. We're pleased with the defensive effort by our guys. We rebounded the ball pretty well for the most part.

"We have to continue to work on taking care of the ball a little bit. I thought we were a little loose with it a few times where we could have separated ourselves especially in the first half. Just some careless turnovers that we have to eliminate going down the road."

Sophomore Cole Arnold led Lewis Central with 18 points, JC Dermody scored 14, senior Wyatt Hatcher added 12, junior Colby Souther finished with six point, senior Devin Nailor tallied two and senior Trenton Johnette finished with two.

Lewis Central is now 8-4 on the season and will be in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at home against Blair, Nebraska.

Kuemper Catholic (8-9) 9 15 7 13 -- 44

Lewis Central (8-4) 14 17 7 16 -- 54