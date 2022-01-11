Boys Basketball: Dix, Lynx snap losing streak

SIOUX CITY — Josh Dix didn’t hesitate when asked whether Abraham Lincoln's 64-56 win over Sioux City East on the road on Tuesday was a signature win.

He said that it was.

“This is probably our best win of the year, for sure,” Dix said. “We had some good wins before holiday break, but none like this where we had to grind it out.”

Dix came on late during the second half, scoring 14 of his 16 points during the final 16 minutes.

The Lynx, ranked eighth in the Class 4A Associated Press poll this week, went on a 9-0 run during the third quarter.

J.R. Knauss started off the run by getting a shot in the middle of the East defense, then in the backcourt, Jamison Gruber stole the ball and laid it through to give the Lynx the five-point lead.

After an East turnover, Gruber came back down to shoot a 3 on the wing. That gave Lincoln a seven-point lead, and it forced East coach Ras Vanderloo to call a timeout.

Dix ended the run with a layup, as he was open on the baseline. It was the first time Dix scored a basket in the paint.

East crept as close as two points with three minutes, 11 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. However, the Lynx defense held the Black Raiders scoreless for nearly three minutes.

Gruber led the Lynx with 17 points, while Duffey scored 11 and Jaxson Jones scored 10.

“We’ve run into the gauntlet of games after Christmas break, and have played four or five state-ranked teams in a row,” Lynx coach Jason Isaacson said. “We needed that one bad. We still have some stuff to clean up. Anytime you come up to East and get a win, this is a tough place to play. We’re going to enjoy this one.”

Bie Ruei led the Black Raiders with 20 points.

This story will be updated.