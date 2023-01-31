BOYS BASKETBALL: Eagles' defense dominates Trojans

Underwood’s defense didn’t give an inch to the Trojans all night long as they pulled away from a big 64-31 win over Tri-Center in Underwood.

“That’s a very good Tri-Center team that’s very well coached,” Eagles coach Brad Blum said. “It took us a little bit to get into the game, but that occasionally happens. We live off our defense, and it showed tonight. There were still some stretches where we couldn’t score, but we’d get out of it because our defense was able to create turnovers and get some transition buckets.”

The Eagles started with the early lead as they led by as much as six early on, but the Trojans didn’t let them push ahead any further as they stayed within four at the end of the first quarter after some baskets in the paint by Trojan senior Micheal Turner.

However, the Eagles went on an 11-0 run as the Trojans were struggling to get anything to go in the second quarter.

The Trojan offense continued to struggle in the second half. However, the Eagles went on a 10-2 run to start the third quarter, allowed only six points in the third quarter, and continued to pull away in the fourth quarter to the authoritative win.

“Our coaches always preach how defense creates offense,” Mason Boothby said. “Steals and deflections really rally this team and gets our offense scoring fast which is how we like it.

“We’re not the biggest team, but we’re not afraid to play physically. Kent Elliott and Micheal Turner are both great players, they’re physical guys. We knew we needed to shut those two down, and we did enough to get a win.”

Boothby led all scorers with 14 points, and Luke Seidler added 10 points for Underwood. Kent Elliott led the Trojans with eight points.

With the win, the Eagles have won 10 straight and will turn their attention to their game on Friday against Missouri Valley. Looking to stay in the chase for a Western Iowa Conference title the Eagles are focused on taking it one game at a time as they also hop to make a deep postseason run.

“Tomorrow it’s all about having a good practice to prepare for the next one,” Blum said. “Do the same thing on Thursday, then we take on another tough opponent in Missouri Valley. Just take it one game at a time and we’ll be okay.”

“We beat Missouri Valley before but you can let the first meetings go to your head,” Boothby said. “Everyone is better than last time, and everyone is beatable. We’re not going to look past anybody.”

The Underwood vs Missouri Valley game will be played at Iowa Western at 7:30 p.m. Tri-Center will look to bounce back on Thursday when they travel to play Stanton at 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Center (11-7) 10 5 6 10 – 31

Underwood (16-2) 14 18 15 17 – 64