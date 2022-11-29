BOYS BASKETBALL: Eagles soar by Mustangs, Heartland falls to Fremont-Mills

Underwood 71, Shenandoah 19: Underwood jumped out to a 29-4 lead in the first quarter, led 52-9 at the second quarter and 54-18 after three quarters before outscoring the Mustangs 17-1 in the fourth quarter of Monday's home game.

Junior Jack Vanfossan led Underwood with 15 points, junior Mason Boothby added 12 and junior Josh Ravlin scored 11.

Junior Owen Larsen hauled in 14 rebounds and senior Alex Ravlin dished out five assists. Josh Ravlin, Alex Ravlin and Mason Boothby all swiped four steals.

Underwood is now 1-0 on the season.

Fremont-Mills 59, Heartland Christian 57: Heartland attempted a late-game rally against Fremont-Mills on Monday at home, but couldn't close an eight-point third-quarter deficit.

Heartland led 14-12 after the first quarter before Fremont-Mills took a 33-29 lead by halftime. The Knights stretched their lead to 46-38 in the third quarter.

Heartland outscored Fremont-Mills 19-13 in the fourth quarter but it wasn't enough to earn the win.

Senior Colton Brennan led Heartland with 17 points and junior Matt Stile added 13. Stile recorded a double-double, grabbing 13 rebounds.

Brennan dished out a team-high eight assists and swiped three steals.

Heartland Christian is now 0-1 on the season.