 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOYS BASKETBALL

Boys Basketball: Eagles soar past Knights

  • 0
Underwood Logo

Underwood Logo

Underwood boys basketball rolled to a 64-24 win at the Mid-America Center against Tabor Fremont-Mills on Thursday as part of the MAC Shootout.

The Eagles led 18-7 after the first quarter, 30-14 at halftime and 45-16 after three quarters. Underwood ended the game on a 19-8 run.

Underwood sophomore Jack Vanfossan recorded a monster double-double, scoring 18 points and grabbing 18 rebounds.

Sophomore Josh Ravlin scored 18 points, dished out four assists and swiped three steals. Junior Wyatt Bakers scored 10 and grabbed seven boards

Leading scorers for Fremont-Mills were junior JT Mahaney with seven and sophomore Caleb Brandt with five.

Underwood is now 13-5 on the season and will be in action next at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Missouri Valley.

Underwood (13-5) 18 12 15 19 -- 64

Fremont-Mills (6-13) 7 7 2 8 -- 24

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kevin Culjat back to business

Kevin Culjat back to business

After a four-year hiatus, Kevin Culjat is back on a football field as a head coach, this time rocking slightly different colors.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Timothy LeDuc to become first openly nonbinary US Winter Games athlete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert