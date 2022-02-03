Boys Basketball: Eagles soar past Knights

Underwood boys basketball rolled to a 64-24 win at the Mid-America Center against Tabor Fremont-Mills on Thursday as part of the MAC Shootout.

The Eagles led 18-7 after the first quarter, 30-14 at halftime and 45-16 after three quarters. Underwood ended the game on a 19-8 run.

Underwood sophomore Jack Vanfossan recorded a monster double-double, scoring 18 points and grabbing 18 rebounds.

Sophomore Josh Ravlin scored 18 points, dished out four assists and swiped three steals. Junior Wyatt Bakers scored 10 and grabbed seven boards

Leading scorers for Fremont-Mills were junior JT Mahaney with seven and sophomore Caleb Brandt with five.

Underwood is now 13-5 on the season and will be in action next at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Missouri Valley.

Underwood (13-5) 18 12 15 19 -- 64

Fremont-Mills (6-13) 7 7 2 8 -- 24