BOYS BASKETBALL: Eckheart and Anderson led Glenwood to victory, AHSTW and Tri-Center earn wins

Glenwood 72, Thomas Jefferson 60: Glenwood boys basketball held a one-point lead over Thomas Jefferson in Council Bluffs on Tuesday night, but closed the game on a 25-14 run in the fourth quarter to earn the 72-60 victory.

Thomas Jefferson led 16-15 after the first quarter, before Glenwood captured a 29-26 lead by halftime. The Yellow Jackets closed the lead to 47-46 in the third quarter.

Glenwood senior Logyn Eckheart and junior Kayden Anderson both scored 20 points for the Rams and senior Risto Lappala added 15. Lappala and Eckheart both grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. Senior Caden Johnson dished out eight assists.

Thomas Jefferson's Jordan DeWaele led the team with 17 points and Jayden Kapels added 15.

Glenwood is now 1-0 on the season and T.J. falls to 0-1.

Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at Sioux City West and Glenwood will play next at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Atlantic.

AHSTW 72, Riverside 41: AHSTW jumped out to an early lead in Tuesday's road game, outscoring Riverside in every quarter to win 72-41.

AHSTW led 20-14 after the first quarter and 34-19 at halftime. The Vikings extended their led to 47-31 in the third quarter before outscoring the Bulldogs 25-10 in the fourth.

AHSTW's Kyle Sternberg and Brayden Lund both recorded a double-double. Sternberg scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Lund scored 19 and finished with 14 rebounds.

Cole Scheffler scored 13 and Luke Sternberg finished with 10.

Riverside senior Aiden Bell led the Bulldogs with 13 points and senior Ayden Salais added 12. Bell grabbed a team-high four rebounds and Salais dished out five assists.

AHSTW is now 1-0 on the season and will be in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at home against Underwood.

Riverside falls to 0-1 and will play next at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at IKM-Manning.

Tri-Center 61, Logan-Magnolia 44: Tri-Center led by 20 points at halftime of Tuesday's road game against Logan-Magnolia and held on for the 61-44 victory.

The Trojans held an 18-10 lead after the first quarter and stretched the deficit to 34-14 by halftime. The Panthers closed the gap to 44-31 in the third quarter but Tri-Center ended the game by outscoring Logan-Magnolia 17-13 in the fourth quarter.

Junior Zach Murley led the Trojans with 17 points, senior Michael Turner added 15 and junior Christian Dahir totaled 13. Dahir recorded a double-double grabbing 11 rebounds. Dahir also blocked two shots.

Turner dished out a team-high six assists and swiped four steals.

Tri-Center is now 1-0 on the season and will be in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at home against Audubon.