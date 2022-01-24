Boys Basketball: Falcons edge out TJ in back and forth battle

Thomas Jefferson boys basketball created multiple fast breaks in the first half to take an 18-12 lead in the first quarter and a 31-26 lead into halftime. at St. Albert Monday night. But, the Falcons crawled back in the second half to win 59-55.

St. Albert captured a 55-53 lead with 27 seconds left in the game and closed it out at the free throw line.

"It was kind of an ugly game, but it was a typical city game," St. Albert head coach Larry Peterson said. "You never know what to expect. They're always going to be a battle.

"We knew they were going to be very athletic and we struggled a little bit with that, with their speed and athleticism that first half. They kind of took us out of some things that we wanted to do. I thought in the fourth quarter especially we just really clamped down on defense."

Despite the loss, T.J. head coach Donnie Johnson said he was proud of his team, especially for creating opportunities on the fast break.

"They fought from beginning to the end," he said. "It's just frustrating, but they played. ... We want to get after it on the defensive end."

Alex Gast led the Falcons with 14 points, Carter White scored 12, and Colin Lillie finished with 11.

Thomas Jefferson was led in scoring by Austin Schubert, who finished with 18 and Jaiden Adams, who finished with 10.

Thomas Jefferson drops to 1-11 with the loss, while the Falcons are now 7-8.

Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Abraham Lincoln.