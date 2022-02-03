Boys Basketball: Falcons grind out win against Rams

St. Albert boys basketball led Glenwood 4-0 after eight minutes before the offenses finally picked up in a 59-47 win for the Falcons at home on Thursday.

After the defensive first quarter, St. Albert extended its lead to 20-11 by halftime and 33-20 by the end of the third.

"I was just really impressed with our defense," St. Albert head coach Larry Peterson said. "We've been working on it all week. Last time we played them we didn't do a very good job of communication of defense. Don't get me wrong, it was Glenwood. They were very well prepared for us. From a defensive standpoint I thought we were really, really locked in, as they were. That first quarter wasn't necessarily that nobody was shooting the ball well. Both teams were locked in pretty good on defense."

St. Albert senior DJ Weilage led the Falcons with 18 points, senior Carter White finished with 13 and junior Colin Lillie scored 12 points.

Glenwood sophomore Kayden Anderson led all players with 19 points.

St. Albert is 9-9 after the win, and Glenwood drops to 9-8.

"The one thing that stuck out with me this time was that we were very patient on offense," Peterson said. "When they took something away from us we were patient enough to not force anything and take our time and look for our scoring opportunities.

"Just our patience on offense I thought was fantastic and then our defense was really good. I was really proud of the boys effort they played very hard tonight."

Both teams are in action Saturday at the Mid-American Center as part of the MAC Shootout. St. Albert takes on Treynor at 11:30 a.m. and Glenwood faces Plattsmouth, Nebraska at 5:30 p.m.

Glenwood (9-8) 0 11 9 27 -- 47

St. Albert (9-9) 4 16 13 26 -- 59