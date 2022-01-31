Boys Basketball: Falcons pull away in overtime

St. Albert boys basketball struggled to score at points in Monday's road game at Logan-Magnolia, but found its rhythm in overtime in a 53-47 win.

The Falcons had multiple 10-point leads during the game, but the Panthers battled back each time to keep the game close.

"We struggled with their zone a little bit," St. Albert head coach Larry Peterson said. "They were active. They played really hard. We didn't shoot it very well. It was kind of a slow-paced game. Hats off to them They played hard and hit some big shots. I think we were able to pressure them a little bit and get some turnovers which was good because we did not shoot the ball well at all."

St. Albert led 10-6 after the first quarter, but Logan-Magnolia went on a run in the second quarter to take an 18-14 lead by halftime.

The Falcons went on a run of their own in the third quarter to take a 32-26 lead, but the Panthers battled back again to tie the game at 41-41.

St. Albert ended the game on a 12-6 run in overtime.

"In overtime we just cranked the pressure up defensively a little bit and got a couple turnovers," Patterson said. "... We played really well in the overtime. We executed our stuff better than we had."

Carter White led St. Albert with 21 points, Alex Gast scored 12 and DJ Weilage finished with 10.

St. Albert is now 8-9 on the season and will be in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at home against Glenwood.

St. Albert (8-9) 10 4 18 9 12 -- 53

Logan-Magnolia (4-13) 6 12 8 15 6 -- 47