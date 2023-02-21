Glenwood 60, Atlantic 55

In the 3A-8 first round, the Rams dominated the second quarter to jump out to a comfortable 32-14 halftime.

But the Trojans weren’t done, as they limited the Rams offense in the third quarter and cut the deficit down to five.

Glenwood held on for a five-point win to advance to Thursday’s second round at home against Harlan (16-5) at 7 p.m.

The Rams did not report stats.

Atlantic (7-15) 12;2;18;18;23 – 55

Glenwood (15-7) 17;15;5;23 – 60

Harlan 54, Lewis Central43

The Cyclones spun past the Titans in the second quarter, and LC was unable to chip away at the deficit as their season ends in the 3A-8 first round.

The Titans did not report stats.

Lewis Central (10-12) 8;11;13;11 – 43

Harlan (16-5) 7;17;13;17 – 54

Johnston 78, Thomas Jefferson 37

The Yellow Jackets season comes to a close with a loss in the 4A-1 first round.

TJ did not report stats.

Thomas Jefferson (3-18) 12;6;8;11 – 37

Johnston (10-11) 16;21;17;24 – 78