Boys Basketball: Glenwood loses to Carroll in quarters

Glenwood boys basketball fell behind by 10 points in the first quarter and never recovered in a 69-57 loss at Carroll in the Class 3A Substate 8 quarterfinals to end the season on Monday.

The Rams held Carroll leading scorer senior Kaleb Booth to just six points, but allowed senior Nick Macke to score 21 and senior Gus Collison to finish with 14.

"I thought we did a really nice job on Booth," Glenwood head coach Curt Schulte said. "Our game plan was to slow him down. He had a big game against Harlan on Thursday. ... We held him to six. I was really pleased with that.

"... Overall I thought we did a lot of good things. We had a good season, won a lot of close games, lost a lot of close games. It was a good year and I'm proud of our kids."

Carroll outscored Glenwood 18-8 in the first quarter, keeping leading scorer junior Caden Johnson off the scoreboard in the first. The Rams' defense also held Booth to a scoreless first quarter.

Glenwood went on a 6-0 run in the second quarter to cut the lead to 24-19 with just under two minutes left in the half, but Carroll answered with a 6-0 run of its own to make the score 30-19 at halftime.

The Rams started the third quarter on another run to close within six points, but a foul on a 3 point shot helped the Tigers stretch the lead back to 39-28 with 3:18 left in the third quarter.

Carroll continued to roll and stretched the lead to 16 points, before Johnson started to find his stroke. He hit a perimeter shot with under a minute left in the quarter to close the gap to 47-33 by the end of the third.

Glenwood outscored Carroll 24-22 in the fourth quarter but couldn't come any closer.

Senior Jayme Fritts led Glenwood with 12 points, junior Logyn Echkeart added 11 points and nine rebounds and Johnson finished with nine points and nine rebounds.

Glenwood ends the season with a 10-11 record.

This was the final game for four Ram seniors -- Fritts, Tommy Johnson, Grant VonEssen and Dylan Bird.

"They've had an awesome four years," Schulte said. "They always played hard. They had a tremendous career and they're all going to be greatly missed."

Glenwood (10-11) 8 11 14 24 -- 57

Carroll (13-8) 18 12 17 22 -- 69